Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimePullman, WA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Related
WSU Schnitzer Museum begins ‘Hostile Terrain 94’ exhibit Jan. 17
PULLMAN – The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University is hosting a new exhibition that seeks to raise awareness about the realities of the U.S.-Mexico border. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, “Hostile Terrain 94” (HT94) is a participatory exhibition where volunteers can record the names (when known),...
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
2023 Idaho Vandals Baby Crawl
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host the 2023 Vandals Baby Crawl during halftime of the Men's Basketball game on February 18 against Northern Arizona. The baby who wins will earn a $250 scholarship, courtesy of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. To enter your baby for a...
LC State announces fall honor roll
LEWISTON – A total of 887 students made Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Pass/fail classes do not count as graded credits.
Steps to create a strong password
PULLMAN - Passwords have been around since the dawn of the internet but nevertheless remain the primary way of protecting data. WSU Information Technology Services wants to remind you to follow a few important recommendations to ensure their passwords are secure. Passwords should be longer than 12 characters. With modern...
Kohberger Preliminary Hearing set for June
MOSCOW - A week-long hearing has been scheduled to determine if Bryan Kohberger will be bound over on murder charges for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old former Washington State University student made an appearance in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow on Thursday morning. During the status conference, the court scheduled a week for Kohberger’s preliminary hearing. The proceeding is scheduled to begin on June 26th. During the hearing, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office will lay out its case against Kohberger. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will then decide if there is enough evidence to have Kohberger bound over on the charges. If Kohberger is bound over then the case moves up to the higher court presided by Judge John Judge. That would be followed by an arraignment. After Kohberger enters a plea Prosecutor Bill Thompson has 60 days to decide if he will seek the death penalty.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Seeking New Volunteers to Join and Expand their Program
CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is seeking new volunteers to join and expand their program. The program currently consists of 28 volunteers and they are looking to expand that number to reach 50-60. Tri-State Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, also known as the “Auxiliary Angels”, help add that extra touch to make a patient’s stay more comfortable, and they help to lighten the load by volunteering their time and abilities.
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
Moscow Police Department Issues Warning About Recent Scams
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they have recently received multiple fraud reports involving citizens getting phone calls from someone stating they are a member of the MPD and are requesting payment in lieu of warrants being issued for the individual's arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons or other legal process.
Driver Swerving to Miss a cat Reported Cause of Fuel Spill Near Colfax on Sunday Night
COLFAX - At about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th, a trailer containing fuel overturned and fuel spilled onto the roadway, causing officials to close a local highway, about 3 miles south of Colfax. The Washington State Patrol asked people to avoid the area and Highway 195 was closed in...
Whitman County Deputies Locate Over 1500 Fentanyl Pills, 40 Grams of Heroin and 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Recent Property Crimes Investigation
OAKESDALE, WA - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office recently seized over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and 1/2 pound of methamphetamine as part of a recent property crimes investigation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening when...
6,000 Gallon Fuel Spill Closes Highway 195
COLFAX - At 8:40 p.m. on Saturday January 15th, a vehicle and semi collided on SR 195 three miles south of Colfax. The semi overturned during the incident and fuel started to spill onto the roadway. Highway 195 is currently closed in both direction as the Haz-Mat team works to...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0