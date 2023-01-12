The strangest encounter I’ve ever had with wildlife was when I was visiting my friend Brian at his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Brian took me on a walk to a desert park which actually had a river running through it, not something I really expected much of in the desert. At one point he told me “watch out!” and I stopped short only to realize that I had almost stepped on a rattlesnake. Thankfully, it was a dead rattlesnake - some other hiker had already come by and removed its head from its body.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO