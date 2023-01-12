ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

How ‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Found a ‘Worthy Origin Story’ in the Scooby Characters’ Love Lives

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEuHO_0kChqtxV00

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Episodes 1 and 2 of “ Velma .”

Months ago, fans celebrated the win of Velma Dinkley being written as a lesbian in the Warner Bros. Animation movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo !” For years, there had been discussions among fans about the character’s coded queerness, and creatives like James Gunn and Tony Cervone had spoken up about trying — and failing — to explore that in their “Scooby-Doo” projects. So when the marketing for HBO Max ’s adult animated series “Velma” didn’t indicate that the title character might be gay — and even revealed that she had a crush on Fred — there was backlash. If “Scooby-Doo” studio is apparently on board now, why wouldn’t Velma like girls?

The answer is that she does. And so does Daphne. After decades of “friendship” across the plethora of “Scooby-Doo” cartoons, live-action movies and spinoffs, tension breaks and the two kiss at the end of Episode 2.

“The character is so iconic, and there’s been so much speculation about her sexuality,” says Mindy Kaling , who voices Velma and executive produces the series. “I work on a couple other shows about young women, and it just felt like this gift to explore that, knowing that there’s all these expectations for the character. It was one of the reasons why it really felt worthy to do an origin story of her.”

“We faced no resistance. We came in and said, ‘This is what we want to do, and this is how we want to do it,'” creator Charlie Grandy adds. But, he says, in a story about teenagers solving mysteries mid-puberty, there had to be some drama, as well as some discomfort, involved: “How do we get to that answer in a way that is satisfying, and we don’t just have someone say how they’re feeling? It takes some work to get there.”

In this take on Mystery Inc., Velma and Daphne (Constance Wu) are former best friends, having become rivals as Daphne ascended into popularity while Velma was reeling over the disappearance of her mother. The loss is so visceral that Velma begins to have life-threatening hallucinations any time she works too hard on solving a mystery, and in an attempt to snap Velma out of out of one such spell, Daphne wraps her into a kiss. The distraction proves effective. Velma’s demons melt away and the two teens are left holding each other.

“That kiss was going to be something big, so how can it also serve this larger story?” Grandy says of the connection between the kiss and Velma’s hallucinations. And, of course, the two will face roadblocks as the series moves forward — “You don’t want Jim and Pam getting together in the second episode!” Grandy says — but it will never be homophobia that keeps them apart. On the will-they-won’t-they to come, he explains that the priority was “stories where the obstacles in their relationship are their own personal issues. I didn’t really want it to be an external thing of ‘You can’t date each other.’ It’s much more interesting, especially from a comedic standpoint. These are two young, very strong-willed, opinionated, smart characters, and they just keep bumping heads on various issues.”

“We’ve seen a lot of really successful shows where homophobia, or fear of that, has been the reason two characters can’t be together, but I feel like they have a lot of other differences,” Kaling says, expanding on Grandy’s point. “Daphne’s popular. There’s socioeconomic differences between the two of them. There’s a lot of other reasons why it would be challenging for the two of them to be together, and them maturing and realizing what their priorities are is what’s fun about the show.”

Other complications in Velma and Daphne’s love story arise thanks to the men in their lives. Daphne has just broken up with Fred (Glenn Howerton), who Velma is also crushing on, despite that he seems to be guilty of murdering two girls at Crystal Cove High and may also be connected to her mother’s disappearance.

And perhaps the series biggest departure from other “Scooby-Doo” projects is Norville (Sam Richardson), a straight-laced band nerd, the son of a school principal and a school counselor, who will eventually grow up to become the stoner-coded Shaggy. (He’s also hopelessly in love with Velma, who is barely interested in his friendship but welcomes the mystery-solving assistance he offers her.)

“It really started with the idea of it being an origin story,” Grandy says. “You know where we end up, so let’s go as far away from that as possible. How does Norville become Shaggy? That was the story.”

Of course, on the topic of revamping the canon, one of “Velma’s” most obvious changes is that three fourths of the group that becomes Mystery Inc. are now people of color, with their races matching those of the actors playing them. Velma is South Asian, Daphne is East Asian and Norville is Black.

“It started with Mindy saying, ‘I’m voicing Velma; what makes the most sense?'” Grandy says of those choices, which Velma and Daphne offhandedly reference in the pilot with a debate about “race-blind casting.” “What Mindy was attracted to in the character, and what I loved, was that the smartest of the gang that solved the mysteries got no credit. Going from that, why not just expand the diversity of the cast?”

For Kaling, it was a matter of bringing these characters to the 21st century. “The original ‘Scooby-Doo,’ which we’re such a fan of, is also really rooted in another era and reflective of the cultural landscape of the ’60s and the ’70s and what people traditionally put on TV,” she says. “It just felt like, if we can have the characters be anything, why not do something new?”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors

The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the full winners list below, and click...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Variety

Amazon to Part Ways With Jeremy Clarkson After Final Batch of Commissioned Shows Go to Air; Clarkson Says He Emailed Harry & Meghan to Apologize (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video is likely to be parting ways with Jeremy Clarkson mere weeks after his comments about Meghan Markle were published in British tabloid The Sun. Sources tell Variety that the streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that have already been commissioned. This means that the notorious “Top Gear” presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024 (though there’s every chance a final “Grand Tour” episode could carry over into 2025). Prime Video already has a number of shows in the works with Clarkson, which...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations

Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Deadline

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75

Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Popculture

Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dies at 83

Al Brown, a U.S. Air Force veteran who turned to acting later in life and gave an acclaimed performance in The Wire as Col. Stan Valchek, died on Friday. He was 83. Brown's daughter, Jenny, told TMZ Brown died after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Brown died on Friday in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
ETOnline.com

Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Actor Nathaniel Curtis Reveals On-Set Nickname: ‘Fancy Gay Jesus’

Nathaniel Curtis got a new nickname while filming “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The British actor’s castmates referred to him as “Fancy Gay Jesus” because of his signature long hair as well as his character Brían’s flowy robes and abundance of jewels. “I had so much fun on that set,” Curtis says in the most recent episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. Brían is openly queer in the “Witcher” prequel series. Curtis first gained attention for his work in Russell T Davies’ AIDS drama “It’s a Sin.” Landing the “Witcher” role, Curtis says, “means the world to me.” He grew up...
ABC News

'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage announces engagement to Tessa Angermeier

Boy meets fiancee! "Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo tagged in Owensville, Indiana, of the couple posing together in front of a lake, with Angermeier's left hand on display with a ring on that finger.
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92

Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
WARRIOR, AL
Variety

Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy