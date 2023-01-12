Wellesley business buzz: Lululemon has relaxed opening; FIXT Dental bites on additional space; Starbucks bucking for expanded hours

The Prudential Building is not only the second tallest in the city of Boston, but also houses the Prudential Center shopping center on its first floors. It is one of the most important within the city and undoubtedly one of the malls in Boston most visited by tourists and locals. Saks Fifth Avenue was one of the first stores to move into the building and is still there, though only with its women's clothing and accessories section. There are also Polo Ralph Lauren stores, the sports brands Lululemon and Under Armor, as well as the children's clothing brand Janie and Jack. Candy lovers should head to Sugarfina, a candy store for adults.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO