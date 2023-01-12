Wellesley business buzz: Lululemon has relaxed opening; FIXT Dental bites on additional space; Starbucks bucking for expanded hours

Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
communityadvocate.com
Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility
WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley business buzz: Plans for Jejes Coffeehouse still percolating; Select Board might nix liaison to businesses; YogaSix opens in Linden Square
After receiving the Select Board’s approval for a common victualler license in early 2022, Jejes Coffeehouse had planned to open at 259 Washington St., in Wellesley Hills by fall 2022. They’re still all in on Wellesley, however, their opening has been delayed. The business told its Facebook followers in a post: “This year we met so many wonderful coffee lovers who have been supporting us. At the same time, we also met a terrible general contractor who delayed and fudged the construction of our brick-and-mortar shop for an entire year.”
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
tourcounsel.com
Prudential Center | Shopping mall in Boston Massachusetts
The Prudential Building is not only the second tallest in the city of Boston, but also houses the Prudential Center shopping center on its first floors. It is one of the most important within the city and undoubtedly one of the malls in Boston most visited by tourists and locals. Saks Fifth Avenue was one of the first stores to move into the building and is still there, though only with its women's clothing and accessories section. There are also Polo Ralph Lauren stores, the sports brands Lululemon and Under Armor, as well as the children's clothing brand Janie and Jack. Candy lovers should head to Sugarfina, a candy store for adults.
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
WCVB
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore
(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!
Boston Globe
10 best places to walk your dog in Greater Boston, according to readers
We recently asked readers for their favorite places to walk their dogs. From bike paths to beaches to parks, there are many different locations that make Boston a dog-walking city. LawnStarter ranked the best cities to walk your dog – Boston coming in at no. 18. With metrics like the city’s walkability, average length of dog-friendly trails, professional dog walking availability, and more, it’s no wonder Boston made the list. Whether you are looking for a place to take a peaceful stroll or the perfect place for your dog to take a swim after a long walk, Boston.com readers have you covered.
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
homenewshere.com
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium
For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
Ted Rivers
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
PHOTOS: Andina Cafe Opens in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Andina Cafe is now open in downtown Framingham. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisistky stopped by and spoke with the owner and had a cup of coffee, this morning, and welcomes the new business to downtown. Individuals who make a food purchase today, January 13 – will...
Boston Globe
Tell Us: Where’s the best bagel place in Boston?
Sesame, poppyseed, and everything in between, tell us the spot that serves your favorite bagel. Boston is more commonly known for its Boston cream pies and lobster rolls, but what about its bagels? For those looking for the classic cream cheese spread or something more monstrous, Boston has a fine selection.
homenewshere.com
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project
After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
