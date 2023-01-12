Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
‘Are You The One’ Is Going International for Season 9! Cast, Premiere Date Revealed
After three long years off the air, MTV’s long-running series, Are You The One, is back for season 9! The popular reality dating show puts hopeful singles through an extensive matchmaking process to find their *perfect* matches — but not without a few twists! Keep reading to see everything we know about season 9.
Comments / 0