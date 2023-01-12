Read full article on original website
Prince Harry has second book with cut Will, Charles secrets: ‘I don’t think they would ever forgive me’
Prince Harry has more tea to spill. In a new interview with The Telegraph published Friday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft. “The first draft was different,” he told The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” Harry also revealed that a lot of content was cut out...
Beware the ‘spare’: let’s drop the need for a second-in-line, and let Harry be the last
“My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare,” declares Prince Harry in his new memoir, frustrated in a history lesson at Eton that the teacher expected him to know the story of Charles Edward Stuart. He doesn’t want to think about it, doesn’t want to know about history – “Why memorise the names of past spares?”. And yet he has: they thread through his book, unspoken. Not just Princess Margaret (who he notes once gave him a Biro for Christmas), all the others who were No 2, and those who are to come. Harry was, as he sees it, “brought into the world in case something happened to Willy”.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Peta Murgatroyd Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy: We’re Feeling ‘Extraordinary Bliss’
Peta Murgatroyd, 36, is adding a new member to her dance team! The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, announced they are expecting their second child together on Jan. 13.. The happy couple already shares a five-year-old son Shai, who was born in January 2017. Now, Shai will have a new baby sibling. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Peta announced in an Instagram post that showed off her growing baby bump.
Hallmark’s Nikki DeLoach Shares How The ‘New Hallmark’ Is Majorly Different From What She Experienced With The ‘Old’ Regime
Hallmark's Nikki DeLoach has opened up about how the network is different now.
msn.com
Tori Spelling’s Daughter Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine Amid ER Visit
UPDATE 1/14 3:39 p.m. — Tori Spelling has shared a health update about Stella’s condition, noting her eldest daughter is on the mend. “She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” Spelling wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 13, sharing a pic of Stella cuddling a family dog in her bed. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”
Elvis' Ex Linda Thompson Says Her Heart Is "Too Heavy for Words" After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend is expressing her heartbreak following his daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death. Following the singer's death on Jan. 12 at age 54 from a possible heart attack, Linda Thompson, who dated the King of Rock and Roll in the ‘70s, shared an emotional post on social media.
Digested week: Harry’s book reminds me of my first years in therapy | John Crace
2023 starts with trusty life hacks: hope in Spurs must fade and Wagnerian fever dreams featuring Dominic Raab will pass
Maya Devi
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Prince Harry Thanks Gwyneth Paltrow Chiropractor, String of Therapists—Book
In the acknowledgements for his book "Spare," Harry thanks experts and coaches for keeping him "physically and mentally strong," but not royal family members.
Harry and Meghan peace talks with royal family before King Charles’ coronation possible: ‘Only way forward’
Peace talks between Prince Harry and the royal family could take place before his King Charles’ coronation in May, according to a new report. “The only way forward” is for the exiled prince and his wife Meghan Markle to kiss and make up with Harry’s estranged kin before Charles is officially crowned on May 6, sources close to the royal family told The Sunday Times. The couple, who live in California with their two children after infamously exiting royal life in 2020, are expected to attend the king’s big day at Westminster Abbey. “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it...
Extra
Lisa Marie Presley Leans on Friend for Support in Final Interview (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about “Elvis” and Austin Butler’s transformation on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023. She appeared a bit uneven on the red carpet, even leaning on her friend and Elvis' longtime manager Jerry Schilling for support.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana’s favourite perfume – and how it helped him process her death
Naturally, in Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare, he shares recollections of his late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. Given how smell is intrinsically linked to memory, it’s not that surprising that her favourite perfume comes up. Naming First by Van Cleef & Arpels – a floral fragrance...
Rolling Stone
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance. “Martin...
WeHaveKids
Children of Divorced Parents Are Weighing In on Meghan Markle’s Poem
It’s a really hard thing to consider, even if the divorce was for the best.
Page Six
TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending
Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
USA TODAY
Why did Prince Harry go public? We learned the answer this week.
Happy New Year! This week we explored the topic that everyone was talking about: Prince Harry's bombshell book.
