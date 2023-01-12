Read full article on original website
Circle CEO Anticipates More Crypto Firms Filing Bankruptcy in 2023
Jeremy is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. Allaire predicted that crypto contagion will have a negative influence on the market. On Tuesday, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire predicted additional bankruptcy filings in the cryptocurrency sector in 2023. Due to ongoing early-stage company struggles. He is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. And an increase in the pace of crypto adoption in 2023 as a result of advancements in legal frameworks and laws.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Brazil’s Bradesco Tokenizes First Batch of Bank Credit Notes
The bank has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million. The operation was carried out in collaboration with Bolsa OTC. As one of the first Brazilian organizations to use blockchain technology. Bradesco, a major financial institution in Brazil and Latin America, has joined the cryptocurrency revolution. On January 13, 2023, the bank said that, as part of a pilot study to evaluate the viability of these technologies. It has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million.
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Over Flare Token Airdrop
Coinbase’s CEO Brain Armstrong is named in the lawsuit as well. The exchange has gone on record as saying they will be taking part in the Flare Airdrop. Plaintiff Dallas Woody has filed a class action lawsuit against Coinbase in the United States District Court for failing to provide Songbird and Flare tokens to Coinbase clients. Supposedly, the cryptocurrency exchange openly consented to divide up the airdrop among XRP investors.
Monex Group Seeks Interest To Buy FTX Japan Despite Bankruptcy
Monex Group is planning to buy FTX Japan amid bankruptcy. The Japanese crypto market is witnessing a potential growth at present. $139M of FTX Japan liquidity will be returned back to the customers. Being a popular investment advisory firm, Monex is seeking interest to purchase the FTX Japan. Surprisingly, the...
Cronos Continues to Rise, Will CRO Hit $0.1?
Cronos (CRO) has seen massive gains in the last 24 hours. According to CMC CRO has increased by 6.27% at the time of writing. Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com exchange, continued to rise in value. The current Cronos (CRO) price is $0.07999, and there has been $107,189,403 worth of trades in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Cronos has increased by 6.27% as per the CMC.
CoinFLEX partners with 3AC to raise funds for its new exchange platform
Exchange is to be named “GTX”, where it is believed to be the spin on the defunct FTX. GTX enables its users to trade using their claims. 3AC (Three Arrows Capital Ltd.), a hedge fund established in 2012, and CoinFLEX, a crypto Futures, and Lending exchange shook hands. The founders of these two conglomerates share one common goal: to launch a trading exchange.
Decentraland (MANA) Price Surges 20.78% on Continuous Partnerships
Decentraland has recently partnered with Polygon. MANA price has surged by 20.78% in the last 24 hours. Over the past few days, the price of the metaverse project Decentraland (MANA) surged early Friday as metaverse tokens became the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year. The proliferation of...
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Cautions Investors Against Cryptocurrencies
The director stated that majority of the 10,000 or 15,000 tokens will fail. This is not the first time Gensler has warned about the failure of cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler participated in a Twitter spaces conversation held by the United States Army. Where he offered some tips on investing in cryptocurrencies. Gensler warned that most cryptocurrencies “are not complying with securities laws, but they should be.” Describing crypto as a “highly speculative, volatile asset class.” He said that cryptocurrency is “the Wild West” and he questioned the practical use of most tokens.
Founders of Insolvent Three Arrows Starting New Exchange ‘GTX’
The founders are looking to raise $25 million to start a new exchange called GTX. GTX plans to join the stock securities loan industry, which is predicted to be worth $2T. As per reports, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, the founders of the insolvent cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and the cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex, respectively, are looking to raise $25 million to start a new exchange called GTX. Bankrupt crypto businesses including Mt. Gox, Celsius, BlockFi, and the most recent FTX will be the primary focus of the new exchange’s trading activity.
Accenture Executive Says the Metaverse Will Boom Revenue
As per Accenture Executive, portability is the future of self-custody in crypto. Treat said that Metaverse will enable the business’s features. Accenture’s senior managing director, David Treat, highlighted why users should be able to move their data and crypto from one location to another at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. According to Treat, portability is the future of self-custody in crypto, and one should give the option to transfer their data and cryptos to other regions.
Cardano-powered Stablecoin ‘Djed’ To Be Launched This Month
The Djed team formed a new alliance with DLT development firm Yepple last week. The latter enables the acceptance of any NFT by giving users access to payment gateways. Djed, the Cardano-powered stablecoin, will be released in the latter half of January. According to the official account for the stablecoin. The Cardano community, which has been anticipating the launch of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the world’s biggest proof-of-stake blockchain, responded positively to this news.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Criticizes Cryptocurrencies
Das stressed that cryptocurrency is “nothing but 100 percent speculation.”. The RBI Governor was speaking at a Business Today event. When it comes to Bitcoin and other digital currencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a strong warning. Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das said, in light of the FTX disaster, that such illiquid instruments “are nothing but gambling” and that their apparent value is based solely on “make-believe.”
Binance 22nd Burn Removed 2 Million BNB Tokens From Circulation
Binance Chain revealed its 22nd BNB Burn Early today. Over 2 million BNB tokens were burned from its supply. The total worth of BNB tokens removed is $600 million. As Binance is following an auto- burn program, it has burned over 2 million BNB tokens for its 22nd burn. The overall worth of the tokens burnt values at $621 million. Further, Binance counts it’s 22nd quarterly burn which started with a goal of removing 100 million tokens from circulation.
Solana (SOL) Enters Top 10 Crypto List as Market Bounces Back
Just over a month ago, SOL had lost 94% before the end of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Solana’s market value surpassed $9 million. Solana, whose value dropped by more than 80% in only one year, is enjoying a banner year in 2023. According to CMC, the price of SOL has increased by more than 58 percent in the previous week, bringing the total price increase for the month to more than $23.70.
Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) Bill Postponed by EU
There was difficulty in translating 400-page document into the 24 official languages. According to EU authorities, MiCA would have averted the FTX catastrophe. Due to technological difficulties, the European Union has to postpone the implementation of its major new law, the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA). But the final...
HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3
HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
VeChain partners with CAFA in blockchain adoption and development in China
As part of the collaboration, VeChain and China Accounting & Finance Association (CAFA) are working together to incorporate blockchain technology into the public accounting sector. CAFA will leverage the VeChain blockchain to develop a secure digital asset management system and an audit platform for Chinese public accounting firms. This will provide auditing firms with more efficient and accurate services and reduce the risk of fraud and other security issues.
UK inflation drops to 3-month low of 10.5% in December
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, offering some comfort to the Bank of England and households, but food and drink prices continued to accelerate, rising at the fastest pace since 1977.
