Nexo Witnesses Withdrawal Spike Post Raid by Financial Authorities
On January 13 Nexo’s Bitcoin holdings were down to 124,939 BTC, a reduction of 8,324 BTC. Co-founder Antoni Trenchev told that the withdrawals amounted to barely 2% of Nexo’s AUM. Similar to the withdrawal panic that plagued many exchanges last year. Nexo, a cryptocurrency lender, is experiencing difficulties...
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Cautions Investors Against Cryptocurrencies
The director stated that majority of the 10,000 or 15,000 tokens will fail. This is not the first time Gensler has warned about the failure of cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler participated in a Twitter spaces conversation held by the United States Army. Where he offered some tips on investing in cryptocurrencies. Gensler warned that most cryptocurrencies “are not complying with securities laws, but they should be.” Describing crypto as a “highly speculative, volatile asset class.” He said that cryptocurrency is “the Wild West” and he questioned the practical use of most tokens.
Monex Group Seeks Interest To Buy FTX Japan Despite Bankruptcy
Monex Group is planning to buy FTX Japan amid bankruptcy. The Japanese crypto market is witnessing a potential growth at present. $139M of FTX Japan liquidity will be returned back to the customers. Being a popular investment advisory firm, Monex is seeking interest to purchase the FTX Japan. Surprisingly, the...
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
Cronos (CRO) has increased by nearly 6.90% during the past 24 hours. Decentraland (MANA) witnessed a significant surge of 82.07% in a week. While the global crypto market is experiencing rapid bullish momentum, the leading cryptocurrencies have recently seen a significant rally. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency, has reached $21k, and Ethereum (ETH) is on the way to hitting $1,600. The prices of the top altcoins have also risen tremendously in recent days. Let’s look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours.
Binance 22nd Burn Removed 2 Million BNB Tokens From Circulation
Binance Chain revealed its 22nd BNB Burn Early today. Over 2 million BNB tokens were burned from its supply. The total worth of BNB tokens removed is $600 million. As Binance is following an auto- burn program, it has burned over 2 million BNB tokens for its 22nd burn. The overall worth of the tokens burnt values at $621 million. Further, Binance counts it’s 22nd quarterly burn which started with a goal of removing 100 million tokens from circulation.
Crypto Mixers – The Complete Guide to Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly popular due to their decentralized nature and ability to operate at low costs. However, since these transactions use a pseudonym system, anyone can trace them back to you. Crypto mixers allow users to anonymize their transactions by breaking the link between an individual’s address...
James Turk: Looks Like Bitcoin (BTC) Survived Crypto Winter
Bitcoin has survived crypto winter, as BTC market experience a price surge. BTC stopped trading like a tech stock. Bulls have dominated BTC market in the past week. Global cryptocurrency After several weeks of steady decline, the market is showing signs of life. Gains in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have stoked the fire that has ignited the crypto market. which, despite persistent lows, is continually rising to new heights as a result of learning from past mistakes.
Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) Bill Postponed by EU
There was difficulty in translating 400-page document into the 24 official languages. According to EU authorities, MiCA would have averted the FTX catastrophe. Due to technological difficulties, the European Union has to postpone the implementation of its major new law, the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA). But the final...
CoinFLEX partners with 3AC to raise funds for its new exchange platform
Exchange is to be named “GTX”, where it is believed to be the spin on the defunct FTX. GTX enables its users to trade using their claims. 3AC (Three Arrows Capital Ltd.), a hedge fund established in 2012, and CoinFLEX, a crypto Futures, and Lending exchange shook hands. The founders of these two conglomerates share one common goal: to launch a trading exchange.
Cronos Continues to Rise, Will CRO Hit $0.1?
Cronos (CRO) has seen massive gains in the last 24 hours. According to CMC CRO has increased by 6.27% at the time of writing. Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com exchange, continued to rise in value. The current Cronos (CRO) price is $0.07999, and there has been $107,189,403 worth of trades in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Cronos has increased by 6.27% as per the CMC.
Tokyo court upholds not guilty verdict for ex-Tepco execs over Fukushima disaster -media
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld a not guilty verdict by a lower court that cleared former Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) (9501.T) executives of negligence over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power station disaster, local media reported.
HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3
HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
China’s NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
HONG KONG (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat. Blizzard said...
Cardano-powered Stablecoin ‘Djed’ To Be Launched This Month
The Djed team formed a new alliance with DLT development firm Yepple last week. The latter enables the acceptance of any NFT by giving users access to payment gateways. Djed, the Cardano-powered stablecoin, will be released in the latter half of January. According to the official account for the stablecoin. The Cardano community, which has been anticipating the launch of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the world’s biggest proof-of-stake blockchain, responded positively to this news.
Bank of Thailand To Legalize Virtual Banks by 2025 To Boost Economy
The Bank of Thailand has announced that it would finally legalize virtual banks in the nation. A Bloomberg report forecasts that by 2025, financial institutions would be able to provide their services. The central bank’s “Consultation Paper on Virtual Bank Licensing Framework” states that by the end of 2023. Applications...
Russia and Iran Reportedly Collaborating To Develop New Stablecoin
The value of the token will be tied to that of gold. The currency will be initially used in a special economic zone in Astrakhan. According to reports, the Russian government and the Central Bank of Iran are discussing the possibility of forming a collaboration to develop a new stablecoin that may simplify cross-border transactions. The value of the token will be tied to that of gold.
VeChain partners with CAFA in blockchain adoption and development in China
As part of the collaboration, VeChain and China Accounting & Finance Association (CAFA) are working together to incorporate blockchain technology into the public accounting sector. CAFA will leverage the VeChain blockchain to develop a secure digital asset management system and an audit platform for Chinese public accounting firms. This will provide auditing firms with more efficient and accurate services and reduce the risk of fraud and other security issues.
European Authorities Crackdown on Fraud Crypto Call Centers
The facilities were located in Serbia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Germany. Authorities conducted interviews with over 250 suspects. Authorities in Europe have shut down a fraud network of call centers that preyed on people interested in investing significant sums of money in cryptocurrency scams. The facilities were located in Serbia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Germany.
Interesting Twitter Feature – Price Chart for 30 More Cryptocurrencies Is Added
Addition of 30 more crypto tokens on the Search bar of Twitter. Elon Musk’s Favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) is also in the list. Interesting features are upcoming to refine the user experience, Twitter. Twitter is a wide and a popular social media platform which connects people worldwide, especially crypto networks....
UK Central Bank Governor Queries the Necessity of Digital Pound
As per Andrew Bailey, the UK has a wholesale central bank money settlement system. The euro-zone finance ministers recently conveyed their support for the continuing development of a digital euro. Andrew John Bailey, the head of the UK’s central bank, is not sure about the need for the digital pound....
