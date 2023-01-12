The director stated that majority of the 10,000 or 15,000 tokens will fail. This is not the first time Gensler has warned about the failure of cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler participated in a Twitter spaces conversation held by the United States Army. Where he offered some tips on investing in cryptocurrencies. Gensler warned that most cryptocurrencies “are not complying with securities laws, but they should be.” Describing crypto as a “highly speculative, volatile asset class.” He said that cryptocurrency is “the Wild West” and he questioned the practical use of most tokens.

