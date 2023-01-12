The great thing about Star Wars is the many different eras that can be depicted. There’s the age of the Republic, the Clone Wars, the Empire, and then the time of the First Order — and those are just the eras getting the focus right now. At the same time, one of the depictions that hasn’t been often seen so often is the early days of the Empire. That’s where Star Wars: The Bad Batch shines. Season one did a lot to showcase how various planets dealt with the new Empire. It also revealed what happened to the clones in the immediate aftermath of Order 66. But as things settle down, and the Empire starts to get into a rhythm, the everyday life of the clones has still been a mystery. This week’s episode illustrates that time in depth.

