Preview: ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10 Kicks Off A Creepy New Story Arc

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, out next Wednesday from writer Tate Brombal, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. The next chapter of Jace Boucher’s story! No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron’s fate, Jace’s new...
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview

“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 3

The great thing about Star Wars is the many different eras that can be depicted. There’s the age of the Republic, the Clone Wars, the Empire, and then the time of the First Order — and those are just the eras getting the focus right now. At the same time, one of the depictions that hasn’t been often seen so often is the early days of the Empire. That’s where Star Wars: The Bad Batch shines. Season one did a lot to showcase how various planets dealt with the new Empire. It also revealed what happened to the clones in the immediate aftermath of Order 66. But as things settle down, and the Empire starts to get into a rhythm, the everyday life of the clones has still been a mystery. This week’s episode illustrates that time in depth.
The World’s Finest Reunited In ‘Batman: Fortress’ #8 Preview

The final battle for Earth is at hand and the World’s Finest are together again! But what dark connection does Superman hold to the visiting aliens, and how will his secrets forever change Batman and Earth?. Batman: Fortress #8 is out Tuesday 17th January from DC Comics.
The Monsters Among Us: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #3

‘Specs’ #3 keeps a tight focus on the characters at the heart of this story giving a compelling painful focus to the overall horror vibe, making the reality scarier than the fantastical fiction. Striking to behold on every page, this is a story that will resonate for years because the messages contained within and the imagery are so recognizable they will speak to audiences of any type.
Dark Powers, Dark Future – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton’ #1

Artist: Skylar Patridge, Scott Godlewski, Marguerite Sauvage. “With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth’s protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we’ll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer’s visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she’s undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?”

