Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
MySanAntonio
Almost Half of Homebuyers Who Took Out an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Regret Doing So
Adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer homebuyers on a budget an initially low interest rate, are making a big comeback. But as financial markets churn and the economy remains shaky, some borrowers are regretting their decision to opt for what many see as a risky gamble. About 43% of those who took...
MySanAntonio
API offers three pillars to strengthen already-strong energy industry
America’s energy industry is strong heading into 2023, with oil and natural gas production rising and emissions falling as natural gas increasingly replaces coal in generating electricity. “But the state could be stronger,” said Mike Sommers, president and chief executive officer of the American Petroleum Institute, during the association’s...
MySanAntonio
Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Investing in the Stock Market
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
MySanAntonio
Insured losses hit $120 billion as extreme weather spreads
The insurance industry is struggling to adapt to a new normal in which losses fueled by climate change are now regularly exceeding $100 billion a year. Insured losses from natural disasters hit about $120 billion in 2022, most of which was weather related, according to data compiled by Munich Re. Hurricane Ian, which devastated Florida in September, was responsible for about half that. Including uninsured losses, the total cost of storms, droughts, earthquakes and fires last year was $270 billion.
MySanAntonio
Yellen says U.S. to take extraordinary steps to avert a default
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the department will begin taking special accounting maneuvers on Jan. 19 to avoid breaching the U.S. debt limit, urging lawmakers to boost the ceiling to avert a devastating payments default. "The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due...
MySanAntonio
AGA sees new opportunities for natural gas in 2023
Natural gas producers and providers will have a full plate this year, addressing issues ranging from emissions to permitting reform to infrastructure needs. But as Suzanne Sitherwood, president and chief executive officer of Spire in Saint Louis took the helm as chairman of the board of the American Gas Association, a new topic was added to the mix.
MySanAntonio
Mad About Misleading Car Fees? The FTC Is, Too.
As with any major purchase, looking into buying a car requires no small amount of research. But as countless car and truck buyers can attest, what you expect a vehicle to cost and what it actually costs can be two very different things. That can include anything from destination charges to more nebulous fees — all of which have led to frustration and anger as a car or truck buyer realizes that they’re about to pay significantly more than they’d expected.
MySanAntonio
Hope for rising China demand boosts oil prices near $80
Bullish sentiment about China’s oil demand sent oil prices to their biggest gain since October. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose all five trading days of the week, with its biggest jump a $2.29 gain Wednesday. WTI added $1.47 Friday to close the week at $79.86, up from $73.77 at last Friday’s close and marking an 8% weekly advance. The posted price ended the week at $76.34, according to Plains All American.
MySanAntonio
Why nurses say they are striking and quitting in droves
This flu season, Benny Matthew - a nurse at the Montefiore Medical Center emergency room in the Bronx - has often been responsible for 15 to 20 patients at a time. By 3 p.m. most days, the emergency room is often exploding with patients, Matthew said. Hospital gurneys stand inches apart. When beds run out, patients squeeze into tightly packed chairs. When the chairs run out, patients must stand. Wait times to see a doctor can be up to six hours. At the same time, the hospital is advertising more than 700 nursing positions.
MySanAntonio
A biotech start-up is boosting bee endurance with supplements
On a sunny afternoon in December, Angelita De la Luz placed a honeybee into a tube at a laboratory in Buenos Aires. Soon after, a pump released a small, scented puff of air and researchers watched for a very specific reaction: a scent that would make the bee stick out its tongue.
MySanAntonio
BNY Mellon to cut about 3% of staff as Wall Street retrenches
Bank of New York Mellon is planning to lay off about 1,500 staff this year as the U.S. lender says costs will be a top priority for 2023. The reductions account for about 3% of the firm's 51,700 workforce at year end, a person familiar with the matter said. The bank reported revenue of $3.92 billion in its fourth-quarter results Friday, missing analyst estimates.
MySanAntonio
Tesla Slashes Prices, But Is That Good Or Bad?
Tesla announced major price cuts across its model lineup on Thursday, with prices falling from $3,000 (on the base-grade Model 3) to $13,000 (for the base Model Y). Historically, Tesla has rarely cut prices or offered discounts, but the line-wide reductions follow a last-minute 2022 program that offered $3,750 rebates on Model 3 and Model Y deliveries in December. They also follow a rollercoaster year for the automaker. It topped BMW as the best-selling luxury brand in America, but the stock fell 64% year over year thanks to pressures from new competitors, slackening demand in China and the severe hit to Tesla’s image as investors and customers alike were rattled by CEO Elon Musk’s messy takeover of Twitter.
MySanAntonio
Electric vehicles look poised for slower sales growth this year
Every year, BloombergNEF's team of analysts pauses to reflect on what's happened in our industry and make some predictions on what might be in store next. Each year presents its own challenges, and 2023 is no exception, with economic uncertainty riding high, geopolitical tensions rising and the policy landscape shifting.
Comments / 0