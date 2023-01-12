ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

MLK's Dream of Harmony and Equality 'Still Relevant,' Says UC Santa Barbara Historian

This article originally appeared in UCSB's 'The Current.'. Be good to people. As a concept, it's simple. As a practice? Lifechanging. The immeasurable power of doing good, of service, of compassion and acceptance are throughlines of the thousands of speeches, sermons and letters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, says historian Daina Ramey Berry, they're as essential now as they were when King shared them.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

First-Ever Electric Bike Safety Awareness Day Set for January 19

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The first-ever electric bike (e-bike) safety awareness day will take place on Thursday, Jan 19. More than a dozen community organizations will participate in an e-bike safety awareness campaign to educate the public on basic e-bike safety tips and celebrate the benefits of riding an e-bike. The public is invited to Downtown Santa Barbara Fitness Fest & E-Bike Awareness Block Party at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 to experience fun-filled fitness activities as well as e-bike safe riding techniques, demonstrations and a not-to-miss Rad Power Bike giveaway.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year's string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Digs Out, Cleans Up as Next Storm Heads In

As Mission Creek rose behind her house during the storm on Monday, Flavia DeLucia kept an eye on it, until a neighbor called her around 10:30 a.m. to say they were evacuating and that she should, too. "My neighbor saved me," DeLucia said. The creek had jumped the bridge on the block above hers and water was building up on De la Vina Street at the front of the house where DeLucia lives with her husband near Haley Street. "I was completely shocked. I was paying attention to the wrong side," she said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Unified School Board Fills Laura Capps's Vacant Seat

The vacant seat on the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees has been filled. William Banning, a former superintendent for the Goleta Union School District before retiring in 2017, was sworn in Thursday night following the completion of all 12 candidate interviews over the last week. The newly appointed trustee...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms

The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito's Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he'd come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

ON the Beat | Rain Before the Deluge

This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on January 12, 2023. To receive Josef Woodard's music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. As I write this on a foreboding Monday morning, the sky is soggy. Ditto the ground and the amped-up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Windy City Orchestral Might Comes to Santa Barbara

If last year's grand global orchestra concert in town arrived with the flourish that follows the Sir Simon Rattle-led London Symphony Orchestra, last spring, this year's symphonic concert coup finds us, to quote Led Zeppelin, going back to Chicago, and vice versa. On January 25, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO), widely considered one of the nation's — and the world's — finest orchestras, pays a return visit to the Granada Theatre, where it played in 2017, courtesy of CAMA's venerable "International Series." It's no hyperbole to call the evening a proverbial orchestral "event of the season."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prescribed Pile Burning Scheduled Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: Prescribed pile burning of 1-10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush. WHEN: January 17-21. Additional series of burns will occur through the spring as conditions permit. Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for full consumption of flammable material.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

San Marcos Struggles in Fourth Quarter of 47-43 Loss to Rio Mesa

A strong start to the fourth quarter by Rio Mesa erased the San Marcos lead, and the Royals were unable to regain control down the stretch of a 47-43 Channel League loss on Friday night at the Thunderhut. The visiting Spartans outscored San Marcos 19-8 in the fourth quarter and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

