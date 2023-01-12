Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
Potential Mayoral Candidate Alex Fairly Warns Some Won't Like His Small Government Philosophy
Local businessman Alex Fairly addressed calls for him to run for Mayor at a meeting of Conservative Patriots 4 Texas. In his speech, Fairly noted he had not made a final decision, though some potential supporters may find themselves at odds with his small government philosophy. “We all say we...
kgncnewsnow.com
Martin Luther King Amarillo NAACP Milestones
Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Branch NAACP. On Monday, January 16th at the Black Cultural Center, The Amarillo Branch of The NAACP starts its year with a reception with food, beverages, and a membership drive. The center is located at 901 North Hayden Street from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Renowned equine expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is set to welcome a world-renowned equine expert to the team as an associate professor of equine surgery. Officials with Texas Tech announced that equine expert James Brown from Australia has always had a fondness for horses as he was introduced to them […]
KFDA
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
KFDA
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
VIDEO: City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. VIDEO: There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and read. VIDEO: ENMU taking donations to stock new food pantry for students.
kgncnewsnow.com
High Wind And Red Flag Warnings Across Area
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. High Wind Warning. Dallam, TX. Hartley, TX. Oldham, TX. …HIGH WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST...
KFDA
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team
Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
KFDA
‘You don’t know joy until you’ve met someone with special needs’: Volunteers needed for special needs prom in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a prom night for those with special needs celebrated worldwide, including here in Amarillo and its back in full force since COVID-19. Night to Shine was started by the Tim Tebow Foundation and offers individuals with disabilities, ages 14 and up, an unforgettable prom experience.
kgncnewsnow.com
Fugitive Of The Week- Michael Morphis
Amarillo Police are looking for 41-year-old Michael Morphis on a Texas Pardon and Parole board violation for possession of a controlled substance. Morphis is described as a white male 6 feet 4 inches tall, 205 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If you know of his whereabouts, call Amarillo...
kgncnewsnow.com
Two Amarillo Robberies Lead to Mans Arrest
Amarillo police have a man under arrest for two separate robberies, From Thursday night. 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie was arrested at his home on North Kentucky Street. The first robbery happened at the Dollar General store at 8:25 p.m. in South Georgia…. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a...
