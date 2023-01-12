ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Branch NAACP. On Monday, January 16th at the Black Cultural Center, The Amarillo Branch of The NAACP starts its year with a reception with food, beverages, and a membership drive. The center is located at 901 North Hayden Street from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
High Wind And Red Flag Warnings Across Area

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. High Wind Warning. Dallam, TX. Hartley, TX. Oldham, TX. …HIGH WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST...
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team

Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
Fugitive Of The Week- Michael Morphis

Amarillo Police are looking for 41-year-old Michael Morphis on a Texas Pardon and Parole board violation for possession of a controlled substance. Morphis is described as a white male 6 feet 4 inches tall, 205 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If you know of his whereabouts, call Amarillo...
Two Amarillo Robberies Lead to Mans Arrest

Amarillo police have a man under arrest for two separate robberies, From Thursday night. 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie was arrested at his home on North Kentucky Street. The first robbery happened at the Dollar General store at 8:25 p.m. in South Georgia…. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a...
