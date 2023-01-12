ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Yellen says U.S. to take extraordinary steps to avert a default

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the department will begin taking special accounting maneuvers on Jan. 19 to avoid breaching the U.S. debt limit, urging lawmakers to boost the ceiling to avert a devastating payments default. "The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due...

