Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
WVNews

Ravens' Jackson inactive vs. Bengals; backup Huntley active

CINCINNATI (AP) — As expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game at Cincinnati because of a knee injury. His backup, Tyler Huntley, who has been dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and was limited in practice this past week, was active.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WVNews

Padres sign top catching prospect Salas for $5.6 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother...
SAN DIEGO, CA

