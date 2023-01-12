ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

A New Nonstop Route Has Been Added for Orlando International Airport

The Orlando Airport team joined in on the Figment popcorn bucket hype, and a new Sunshine Flyer offering was recently announced, but this news has to do with flights. If you call Ohio home or visit frequently, you’ll be excited to know there’s a new nonstop flight from Orlando International Airport!
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small

Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando’s Iconic Symbol Left Completely Removed

Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks. The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

California Theme Park May Be Losing Value as It Powers Through Multiple Closures

2023 has been off to a rough start, as an iconic California theme park has powered through multiple early closures and complete shutdowns. As the Golden State continues to face severe weather conditions, with wind and flood advisories in effect across the Orange County and San Diego areas, the operations of multiple theme parks in the area are still being affected, possibly hurting the value of seasonal passes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to Episode 309 of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1, recorded at Pizza Bruno in College Park. Two Orlando drivers...
ORLANDO, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

Universal Orlando Resort Testing Mardi Gras Token Experience for Select Passholders

Universal is testing a new “token experience” for Universal’s Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. The experience will be available for a select number of Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders. Here is how Universal describes the experience on the Discover Universal Blog:. The Mardi Gras Test...
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents

Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 Florida: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages

A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL

