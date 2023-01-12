Read full article on original website
Tomekia Reed meets Emmit Smith, shouts out Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed bumped into Emmitt Smith and took a photo op. The post Tomekia Reed meets Emmit Smith, shouts out Deion Sanders appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi To Play Basketball at the University of Colorado Boulder
Another family member of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is joining him at the University of Colorado Boulder. According to Sports Illustrated, Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the school’s new head football coach, is transferring to the school to play on the women’s basketball team. Shelomi Sanders...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
John Calipari Catching Heat for Putting Hands on Holly Rowe During Interview
Kentucky's long, strange trip of a 2023 season continues.
LSU Gymnastics Forced To Hire Olivia Dunne Security Guard After Chaos In Utah Last Week
Last Friday the LSU gymnastics team traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the University of Utah in a match. It was a packed house to see the two teams compete. However, a large and raucous group of the fans weren’t there for the event, they were there for TikTok star and influencer Oliva Dunne.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Look: Troy Aikman Calls Prominent Quarterback 'The Most Unathletic' In NFL
Tom Brady has been described with a lot of superlatives during his illustrious 23-year NFL career, just about all of them positive. But NFL Hall of Fame quarterback turned Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman just offered a less-than-flattering label for the legend. Speaking with ...
Father Of Georgia Football Player Speaks Out On Accident
The father of Warren McClendon has given an update on his son after he was involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and recruiting staffer. McClendon said that his son was a passenger in the car and that all he needed was a few stitches. “Lil Warren was in the car ...
NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane. The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight. After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Former College Football Star Found Dead
Former college football star Ahmaad Galloway has reportedly been found dead inside his apartment during a wellness check after he failed to show up to work earlier this week. TMZ reports that Galloway was working as an eighth-grade English teacher at the time, where he was a beloved member of the staff and an active member of the school's community, according to the school's principal, Susan Reid, attending a school basketball game on Saturday, two days before he was found dead.
