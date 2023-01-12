Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11,...
CoinTelegraph
California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed
A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants. The cannabis nursery, known as Mendocino Clone Company, was named in a partnership announcement from the EMTRI project and tech firm Global Compliance Applications on Jan. 13. It will be harnessing...
CoinTelegraph
3 blockchain use cases that extend beyond crypto
Blockchain use cases have expanded far beyond cryptocurrency in recent years, with multiple industries embracing the technology in a wide range of fields, including healthcare, logistics and financial services. There are many factors behind the hype. Blockchains are decentralized, transparent and increase the capacity of a whole network, opening a...
CoinTelegraph
Binance to let institutions store crypto with cold custody
Amid the centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX) crisis, crypto exchange Binance is moving to improve its institutional trading services with cold-custody opportunities. On Jan. 16, Binance announced the official launch of Binance Mirror, an off-exchange settlement solution that enables institutional investors to invest and trade using cold custody. The newly launched...
CoinTelegraph
CBDCs not worth the costs and risks, says former BoE advisor
Central banks worldwide are pushing forward with digital asset projects despite the various crypto industry implosions over the past 12 months. China has rolled out its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to several cities, and it was available for use at the Winter Olympics. Many other central banks, including the...
CoinTelegraph
App-specific blockchains remain a promising solution for scalability
App-specific blockchains, or appchains, are specifically designed to support the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (DApps). In an appchain, each app runs on its separate blockchain, linked to the main chain. This allows for greater scalability and flexibility, as each app can be customized and optimized for its specific use case.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin fails to convince that bottom is in with $12K ‘still likely’
Bitcoin (BTC) may be circling its highest levels in months, but few are convinced that the bull market is back. Ahead of a key weekly close, BTC/USD remains near $21,000, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows, with analysts nervous about the good times ending all too soon. Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Can Canada stay a crypto mining hub after Manitoba’s moratorium?
Canada has remained a peculiar regulatory alternative to the neighboring United States in regard to cryptocurrency. While its licensing process has become more stringent than in some countries, Canada was the first to approve direct crypto exchange-traded funds. State pension funds have invested in digital assets, and crypto mining firms have moved to the country to take advantage of the cool temperatures and cheap energy prices.
CoinTelegraph
Scaramucci to invest in crypto firm founded by former FTX US boss
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is investing in a crypto company founded by the former president of FTX US. Scaramucci told Bloomberg in an email that he would be investing his own personal funds to support ex-FTX US president Brett Harrison’s new venture, which was revealed just three weeks after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin vs Ethereum: Community split between capped supply and deflationary model
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, have always been pitted against each other. With the start of the new year, the first debate has surfaced comparing BTC’s capped supply of 21 million to ETH’s deflationary supply, with disagreement over which of the two qualifies as sound money.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research liquidators lost $72K during fund consolidation attempt
The liquidators of Alameda Research continue to encounter obstacles in their efforts to recover funds for creditors. Crypto analytics firm Arkham disclosed on Twitter that the liquidators lost $72,000 worth of digital assets on the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Aave while trying to consolidate funds into a single multisignature wallet.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price cancels FTX losses — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week at new 2023 highs, but still divides opinion after a blistering price rally. In what is shaping up to be the antidote to last year’s slow bleed to lower prices, January has delivered the volatility Bitcoin bulls were hoping for — but can they sustain it?
CoinTelegraph
Celsius’ mining arm announces $1.3M sale of equipment
The mining arm of crypto lender Celsius Network has issued a notice for the sale of $1.3 million worth of mining equipment as part of its bankruptcy case. In a Jan. 11 filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, Celsius says it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs to investment firm Touzi Capital. Touzi, which invests in real estate and blockchain, will pay Celsius Mining more than $1.3 million for the miners, located at a Texas facility.
CoinTelegraph
SBF denies stealing FTX assets, SEC charges Gemini and Genesis, and more: Hodler’s Digest: Jan. 8-14
Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away.’. In a “pre-mortem overview” of FTX’s bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried denied allegations of improper use of customer funds stored with the crypto exchange, attributing responsibility for the company’s dramatic fall to the market crash of 2022 and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s PR campaign against FTX. In Bankman-Fried’s view, a run on the bank turned illiquidity issues into insolvency. Among the latest developments in the bankruptcy proceedings, a bipartisan group of United States senators criticized one of the law firms involved in the case on the grounds of a conflict of interest, and called on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to appoint an independent examiner into FTX’s activities. Also in the week’s headlines, FTX attorney Andy Dietderich said the company has recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph
How to connect the Avalanche network to MetaMask?
One of the main properties advanced in blockchain technology is interoperability, the art of different blockchains communicating with one another. Interoperability is crucial when it comes to exchanging data and assets such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) or cryptocurrencies while enjoying the best of two or more platforms to save on fees, for example, or transact faster.
CoinTelegraph
Total crypto market cap closes in on $1T right as Bitcoin price moves toward $20K
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization reached its highest level in over two months on Jan. 13 after breaking above the $900 billion mark on Jan. 12. While the 15.5% year-to-date gain sounds promising, the level is still 50% below the $1.88 trillion crypto market cap seen before the Terra-Luna ecosystem collapsed in April 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Navigating the world of crypto: Tips for avoiding scams
Despite the belief of many crypto enthusiasts that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are safer, history has often shown them to be rather vulnerable to attacks. Because these exchanges centralize the storage of users’ assets, they can be attractive targets for cybercriminals. If an exchange’s security measures are inadequate or successfully compromised, user assets may be stolen or lost.
CoinTelegraph
Tanzania ‘cautious’ on CBDC adoption after initial research
Tanzania’s central bank says it is still considering the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) but will be a taking “phased, cautious and risk-based approach” after identifying several challenges that could impact its implementation. According to a Jan. 14 public notice from The Bank of...
CoinTelegraph
GBBC’s sixth annual Blockchain Central Davos
The Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) is the largest industry association for the blockchain technology and digital assets community. Launched in Davos in 2017, GBBC is a Swiss-based nonprofit with more than 200 ambassadors from across 100+ jurisdictions and disciplines that exist today. The organization is dedicated to furthering adoption of blockchain technology by convening regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers to foster collaboration and advance dialogue to create more secure, equitable and functional societies.
CoinTelegraph
Monex wants to buy FTX Japan amid bankruptcy proceedings: Report
FTX Japan, one of the four FTX assets put on sale, caught the eye of Monex Group, an online brokerage firm based in Tokyo. In an interview with mainstream media outlet Bloomberg, Monex CEO Oki Matsumoto said that they are interested and expressed that it will be a “very good thing” for them if there will be less competition within the local market.
Comments / 0