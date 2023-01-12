If you start your morning off with a Bagel then today is an important day! It’s National Bagel Day! A day to be celebrated and enjoyed with a cup of joe. As you sit back and read this article ask yourself what is the best type of bagel of all time? Do you like to play things safe with a plain bagel, are you living life on the edge with an everything bagel or do you just enjoy the simple things and go with an egg bagel.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO