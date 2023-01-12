VSP seeking tips in Lunenburg Co. homicide of Kenbridge juvenile

Read full article on original website
WRIC - ABC 8News
One man injured in south Richmond shooting
A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning in south Richmond.
NBC12
Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant. Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
WRIC - ABC 8News
I-95 South clear after crash in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvedere Street interchange. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WRIC - ABC 8News
Two adults found dead in South Richmond home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Richmond home on Saturday.
WTVR CBS 6
Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself
A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
WRIC - ABC 8News
Richmond receives $465k for eviction prevention programs
This year, Virginia is sending nearly $3 million to seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in the state. This includes one program in Richmond, which is the city with the highest rates of eviction in Virginia and some of the highest rates in the country.
WTVR CBS 6
Police: Man shot during domestic dispute in Chesterfield neighborhood
One person was wounded when a domestic dispute turned violent in Chesterfield's Stephens Hollow community Saturday evening.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
WTVR CBS 6
Fire damages Chesterfield home; no injuries reported
Firefighters were called to a house on Light Street just before 9:45 a.m. after crews were told residents were trapped inside the home. But no one was found inside.
Police seek pickup after Richmond man found dead on side of road
Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George County earlier this week.
WTVR CBS 6
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jail
RICHMOND, VA. - The Richmond community is mourning the death of an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC), Gregory Carey, who died while in custody on May 9th. According to his family, they received a call from RCJC staff notifying them of Carey's passing, which left them confused and heartbroken.
cbs17
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
WTVR CBS 6
Man shot during fight outside Midlothian restaurant, police say
A man was shot during a fight outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning, according to authorties.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has named the three patrol members who fired their department-issued guns during a New Year’s Eve incident along Memorial Avenue. A spokesperson for the agency said in an email that the three officers, Officer Joshua Massie, Officer Raymond Shelton and Officer...
WRIC - ABC 8News
No injuries reported in early morning fire in Henrico
According to the Henrico County Fire Department, crews responded to a home on the 200 block of Hanover Road in the Sandston area of Henrico at around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 for a report of a fire. The responding crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
NBC12
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
Why crowd rallied at this Richmond park
A crowd gathered at Richmond's Monroe Park Saturday to rally for improved treatment of prisoners in Virginia.
WRIC - ABC 8News
Police identify suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run investigation in Prince George County Police
Police have now received information that a 1990s model, extended cab, red and white colored, Ford pickup truck was observed parked in a field off of the 8000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County.
WRIC - ABC 8News
Driver killed after car crashed into Chesterfield pond has been identified
The driver that was killed after his car crashed into a neighborhood pond on Mount Blanco Road on Thursday morning has now been identified as a Chesterfield County man.
