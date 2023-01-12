While Democrats and Republicans alike were in Albany for the State of the State, some mostly moderate, anti-party revolutionaries met in the basement of the Hunt & Fish Club in Midtown Manhattan to launch an ambitious campaign: get rid of partisan primaries and partisan general elections in New York City. Final Five Voting NYC is hoping to gather 50,000 valid signatures (or really, double that number for a cushion) so they can get a question on the ballot this November. Then convince a majority of voters to approve a new system for city elections. There would be a single, open primary where anybody can vote, and then the top five vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the November general, with ranked-choice voting in effect.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO