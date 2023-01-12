ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman

A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Assemblyman John S. Watson

John S. Watson (1924-1996) was the first Black to win a countywide election in Mercer County when he was elected to the Board of Freeholders in 1970. He was the father of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing), the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in the U.S. House of Representatives.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Williams still wins by one vote after Trenton recount

Jennifer Williams gets to hold on to her North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council after prevailing in a recount of ballots cast in the December 13 runoff election by one vote. Williams defeated Algernon Ward, Jr, 428 to 427, after a hand recount found two votes that had...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson

Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham

Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Montclair Mayor Matthew Carter

Matthew G. Carter (1913-2012) was the first Black mayor of Montclair. He was elected town commissioner in 1964 and was re-elected in 1968. He was mayor from 1968 to 1972. Carter sought the Republican nomination for State Senate in 1971, winning a hotly-contested primary at a time when state senators were elected in countywide at-large elections.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Tom Carver, ex-Labor Commisioner, dies at 86

Thomas D. Carver, a onetime reporter for The (Bergen) Record who became New Jersey Commissioner of Labor under Gov. Richard J. Codey, died on January 10. He was 86. Carver joined The Record in 1960, covering local news in Bergen County. He left the newspaper in 1962 to take a job as a community program assistant at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and attended law school at New York University at night.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Sheriff Millie Scott

Mildred Scott is the first Black woman to win election as a Sheriff in New Jersey. She was elected in 2010. Scott is a career law enforcement official. She was among the first women to graduate from the Middlesex County Police Academy and worked her way up the ranks in the county Sheriff’s Department.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin

Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Guy picks old friend as campaign chair

Jersey City community leader Florence Holmes will serve as chair of Craig Guy’ campaign for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team,” Guy said. “Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat. From then on, I’ve admired her leadership and commitment to community organizing and activism.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Sally Carroll

Sally Carroll was one of the first black women to serve as a Newark police officer in the 1940s. Carroll’s involvement with the Newark NAACP lasted more than 50 years, including a stint as president from 1967 to 1974. She led the group during the 1967 Newark riots and when Newark elected its first black mayor, Kenneth Gibson, in 1970. From 1984 to 2002, she was a national NAACP board member.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America host Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City

The North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted a Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City last night that focused on right to counsel. “Housing is a human right. It shouldn’t be a commodity. You should not get kicked out just because you failed to secure a lawyer in court. This is going to take money. Guess who’s going to pay? The people responsible for the housing crisis,” DSA activist Jake Ephros said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Florence Spearing Randolph

Rev. Florence Spearing Randolph (1866-1951) founded the New Jersey Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs in 1915 and served as president until 1927. Randolph also served on the New Jersey Woman Suffrage Association executive board and played a pivotal role in securing support for the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
SUMMIT, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Andrew Yang, political outsiders, want to get rid of partisan primaries in NYC

While Democrats and Republicans alike were in Albany for the State of the State, some mostly moderate, anti-party revolutionaries met in the basement of the Hunt & Fish Club in Midtown Manhattan to launch an ambitious campaign: get rid of partisan primaries and partisan general elections in New York City. Final Five Voting NYC is hoping to gather 50,000 valid signatures (or really, double that number for a cushion) so they can get a question on the ballot this November. Then convince a majority of voters to approve a new system for city elections. There would be a single, open primary where anybody can vote, and then the top five vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the November general, with ranked-choice voting in effect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retires after 29 years of service

West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retired after 29 years of service on Friday, receiving a walkout celebration from his peers after his last shift. “Yesterday , Deputy Chief DeRojas worked his last shift. We thank him for his nearly 29 years of dedicated service to the residents of the Town of West New York and to the Police Department. Enjoy your well deserved retirement sir !” the West New York PD wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Residents Whisper About Past Events as Former Fire Chief Emerge Faces Awaits Court Date

NUTLEY, NJ - In December, a sting was set up by OBL Nation involving a person described as a 14-year-old boy to capture child predators. The case resulted in the group recording Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola describing his desire to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old. There was no 14-year-old, the fire chief went to the Walmart in North Bergen and instead met the OBL Nation video crew instead, who then recorded the entire incident up to Meola being met by police outside Petracco's deli.  The YouTube Channel, OBL NATION describe themselves as "Catching Online Predators Nationwide!" Their sting was streamed live Tuesday night Dec. 6...
NUTLEY, NJ

