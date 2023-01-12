Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman
A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Assemblyman John S. Watson
John S. Watson (1924-1996) was the first Black to win a countywide election in Mercer County when he was elected to the Board of Freeholders in 1970. He was the father of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing), the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in the U.S. House of Representatives.
New Jersey Globe
Williams still wins by one vote after Trenton recount
Jennifer Williams gets to hold on to her North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council after prevailing in a recount of ballots cast in the December 13 runoff election by one vote. Williams defeated Algernon Ward, Jr, 428 to 427, after a hand recount found two votes that had...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson
Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham
Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Montclair Mayor Matthew Carter
Matthew G. Carter (1913-2012) was the first Black mayor of Montclair. He was elected town commissioner in 1964 and was re-elected in 1968. He was mayor from 1968 to 1972. Carter sought the Republican nomination for State Senate in 1971, winning a hotly-contested primary at a time when state senators were elected in countywide at-large elections.
New Jersey Globe
Tom Carver, ex-Labor Commisioner, dies at 86
Thomas D. Carver, a onetime reporter for The (Bergen) Record who became New Jersey Commissioner of Labor under Gov. Richard J. Codey, died on January 10. He was 86. Carver joined The Record in 1960, covering local news in Bergen County. He left the newspaper in 1962 to take a job as a community program assistant at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and attended law school at New York University at night.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Sheriff Millie Scott
Mildred Scott is the first Black woman to win election as a Sheriff in New Jersey. She was elected in 2010. Scott is a career law enforcement official. She was among the first women to graduate from the Middlesex County Police Academy and worked her way up the ranks in the county Sheriff’s Department.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
New Jersey Globe
Guy picks old friend as campaign chair
Jersey City community leader Florence Holmes will serve as chair of Craig Guy’ campaign for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team,” Guy said. “Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat. From then on, I’ve admired her leadership and commitment to community organizing and activism.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Sally Carroll
Sally Carroll was one of the first black women to serve as a Newark police officer in the 1940s. Carroll’s involvement with the Newark NAACP lasted more than 50 years, including a stint as president from 1967 to 1974. She led the group during the 1967 Newark riots and when Newark elected its first black mayor, Kenneth Gibson, in 1970. From 1984 to 2002, she was a national NAACP board member.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America host Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City
The North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted a Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City last night that focused on right to counsel. “Housing is a human right. It shouldn’t be a commodity. You should not get kicked out just because you failed to secure a lawyer in court. This is going to take money. Guess who’s going to pay? The people responsible for the housing crisis,” DSA activist Jake Ephros said.
Mayor Adams Says He’ll Work With Congressman George Santos
Calls continue to grow for Congressman George Santos to resign, but Mayor Adams says he’s going to work him.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Florence Spearing Randolph
Rev. Florence Spearing Randolph (1866-1951) founded the New Jersey Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs in 1915 and served as president until 1927. Randolph also served on the New Jersey Woman Suffrage Association executive board and played a pivotal role in securing support for the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
cityandstateny.com
Andrew Yang, political outsiders, want to get rid of partisan primaries in NYC
While Democrats and Republicans alike were in Albany for the State of the State, some mostly moderate, anti-party revolutionaries met in the basement of the Hunt & Fish Club in Midtown Manhattan to launch an ambitious campaign: get rid of partisan primaries and partisan general elections in New York City. Final Five Voting NYC is hoping to gather 50,000 valid signatures (or really, double that number for a cushion) so they can get a question on the ballot this November. Then convince a majority of voters to approve a new system for city elections. There would be a single, open primary where anybody can vote, and then the top five vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the November general, with ranked-choice voting in effect.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retires after 29 years of service
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retired after 29 years of service on Friday, receiving a walkout celebration from his peers after his last shift. “Yesterday , Deputy Chief DeRojas worked his last shift. We thank him for his nearly 29 years of dedicated service to the residents of the Town of West New York and to the Police Department. Enjoy your well deserved retirement sir !” the West New York PD wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
NJ.com
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Nutley Residents Whisper About Past Events as Former Fire Chief Emerge Faces Awaits Court Date
NUTLEY, NJ - In December, a sting was set up by OBL Nation involving a person described as a 14-year-old boy to capture child predators. The case resulted in the group recording Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola describing his desire to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old. There was no 14-year-old, the fire chief went to the Walmart in North Bergen and instead met the OBL Nation video crew instead, who then recorded the entire incident up to Meola being met by police outside Petracco's deli. The YouTube Channel, OBL NATION describe themselves as "Catching Online Predators Nationwide!" Their sting was streamed live Tuesday night Dec. 6...
