ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person killed in I-94 crash, Trooper rear-ended on scene

CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Illinois State Police responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 111th Street. A pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to ISP. One person was pronounced dead...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns

Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
MCCOOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man critically hurt in crash involving school bus, another vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Edgebrook Woods.Chicago fire Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. near Caldwell and Devon. Some parts of Devon are still closed while investigators are out there.Firefighters had to pull a man from a heavily damaged vehicle.Two other vehicles were involved including a school bus and a car that ended up on the side of the road.The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy