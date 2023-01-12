Read full article on original website
CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 18 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
'It was crazy': Driver charged after slamming into Skokie storefront, police say
No one was inside the first-floor office space, but people upstairs were awakened by the impact.
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say
A man died after he was shot inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.
Spring Grove man arrested with 110 grams of meth, over 25 grams of cocaine, police say
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered 110 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of cocaine, 19 Adderall pills, 30 grams of cannabis, an electronic scale and other paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Antioch.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
fox32chicago.com
3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago criminals are carjacking people, then using the stolen cars to rob other victims at ATMs
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Old Town, South Lawndale, McKinley Park, Lower West Side, Brighton Park and West Town neighborhoods to watch out for criminals who are stealing cars, then using those stolen cars to commit more crimes. Police said they have struck at least 11...
Man shot at barber shop across street from Bolingbrook High School, police say
A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barber shop directly across the street from Bolingbrook High School.
CPD officer shot, paralyzed while breaking up bar fight thanks community for support
It's been just over six months since Golden, a 6-year-veteran of the Chicago police department was paralyzed, after being shot in the back following a bar fight prosecutors said he was trying to break up.
cwbchicago.com
63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say
Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Person killed in I-94 crash, Trooper rear-ended on scene
CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Illinois State Police responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 111th Street. A pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to ISP. One person was pronounced dead...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns
Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
cwbchicago.com
New details emerge as second man is charged with dumping guns during Near North Side SWAT incident
Chicago — New details emerged Thursday as a second man accused of being involved in a Chicago police SWAT incident at a Near North Side apartment building was held without bail on gun and stolen motor vehicle charges. Prosecutors say he and the previously charged man, Trevon Garland, were arrested together in an unrelated incident in October.
Man critically hurt in crash involving school bus, another vehicle on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Edgebrook Woods.Chicago fire Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. near Caldwell and Devon. Some parts of Devon are still closed while investigators are out there.Firefighters had to pull a man from a heavily damaged vehicle.Two other vehicles were involved including a school bus and a car that ended up on the side of the road.The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
