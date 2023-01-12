In the first 13 days of 2023, Henderson has already had 14 overdoses with 4 resulting in death from Fentanyl. A spike in Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Henderson. Since our calendars switched to 2023, Henderson has seen 14 overdoses and 4 deaths due to Fentanyl. They had a total of 17 deaths all of 2022.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO