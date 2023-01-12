Read full article on original website
Webster County inmate on the run after escaping from jail, police say
Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate out of Webster County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police tells us 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper is currently on the run after escaping from the Webster County Jail on Sunday. According to KSP, Harper escaped from the jail around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. They...
Spencer County Court News – January 16, 2023
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Joshua M. Fisher; Crystal D. Crowe; Andrew M. Churchill; David R. Enlow; Kristen A. Bingham; Ditton J. Baptiste; Roy G. Cox; Stephanie K. Hageman; Lori L. Lamar; Tonija E. Greene; Benjamin J. Heitzman; Noah J. Jones; William D. Fleming; David L. Herth; Miranda K. Harrell; Brooklyn A. Haeberlin; Nathan J. Hart; Rylan M. King; Clayton L. Jones; Jeffrey M. Phillips; Maura G. Simokaitis; Ethan F. Newgent; Noemi J. Salazarvalencia; Linda K. Stout; William L. Lyle; Michael F. Link; Matthew M. Vrabic; Susan E. Miller; Stephanie M. Merry; Audrey J. Tabor; Lingshuang Lu; Roy E. Whetstine, II; Ryan D. Wilkinson; Morgan D. White.
Victim identified in fatal Perry County Crash
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman killed in a fatal crash on Highway 237 near Sparkle Road. Authorities say the victim was identified as Carolyn Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana. According to the press release, officers responded to a serious vehicle accident on Highway...
Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges after recent overdoses
A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say they found drugs and a stolen gun during a search. Authorities say 43-year-old Bart B. Rager was arrested after a search warrant was served on 9th Place in Henderson. According to police, the search warrant was the result of recent...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and firearm possession
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Saturday night after police searched him and his car, and found a handgun and multiple drugs in his possession. According to an affidavit, Police ran the license plates of a green Dodge Ram just after 10 p.m. that was...
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co.
Fentanyl overdoses and deaths spike in Henderson
In the first 13 days of 2023, Henderson has already had 14 overdoses with 4 resulting in death from Fentanyl. A spike in Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Henderson. Since our calendars switched to 2023, Henderson has seen 14 overdoses and 4 deaths due to Fentanyl. They had a total of 17 deaths all of 2022.
Two Injured, One Arrested After Domestic Dispute
Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. When Kentucky State Police arrived on scene they found two women who had injuries from a knife. One woman was taken to...
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a recent investigation, according to police.
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
EPD: Commercial burglary alarm at Regions Bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were dispatched Friday morning to a report of a commercial burglary alarm at Regions Bank. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Crest Boulevard at Regions Bank in response to a commercial burglary alarm Friday morning around 5:30 a.m.
Woman charged with fentanyl possession after search warrant served in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky say a woman is being charged with fentanyl possession after a recent investigation. A Tuesday news release from the Henderson Police Department says that 27-year-old Oshiana Walker was arrested and charged with fentanyl possession. According to HPD, Walker's arrest comes after a search warrant was served...
