GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against East Carolina on Sunday. Harris shot 8 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (8-10, 1-4 American Athletic Conference). Russel Tchewa added 20 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Selton Miguel shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO