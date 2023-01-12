Read full article on original website
Venters, Eastern Washington Eagles to host Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies
Montana Grizzlies (9-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -4.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Steele Venters and the Eastern Washington Eagles host Josh Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies. The Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Eastern Washington has a...
Harris nets 24, South Florida tops East Carolina 81-70
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against East Carolina on Sunday. Harris shot 8 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (8-10, 1-4 American Athletic Conference). Russel Tchewa added 20 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Selton Miguel shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Wilson and Ohio host Toledo
Ohio Bobcats (9-8, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-6, 2-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Toledo Rockets after Dwight Wilson scored 27 points in Ohio’s 70-65 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Rockets are 6-1 on their home court. Toledo scores 84.5 points and has outscored...
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m. Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday's Games. No games scheduled. Wednesday's Games. No games scheduled. Thursday's Games. Peoria at Quad...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Tuesday's Games. No games scheduled. Wednesday's Games. No games scheduled.
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
