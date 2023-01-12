ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/14/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting statewide residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to the ban. Officials report people are being contacted by telephone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The Association says the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is in Cook County. The ISA reminds folks that it nor any other law enforcement agency solicits donations over the phone, but only by mail.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

59 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fifty-nine counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 13, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by 14, compared to the previous week, with three Illinois counties...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

FRIDAY HEADLINES (1/13/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the Governor’s desk after the “lame duck” General Assembly approved it. This comes despite the face that 78 of the 102 counties in Illinois voiced their opposition to the measure because it takes away the local control from county government. While Governor Pritzker is on record saying he would not support legislation or create statewide controls over the siting of wind or solar farms, it appears his Democratic friends didn’t get the word.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Rural hospitals planning for tough 2023

One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small rural hospitals are struggling to the point where many...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
Adrian Holman

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor

(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois has 2 Move Over Law crashes in 2 days

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release. About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene, the release says.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Report predicts billions in motor fuel tax revenue losses if state meets EV goals

SPRINGFIELD – Despite Illinois’ efforts to smoothly integrate electric vehicles into the state’s economy, a new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute is warning of a potential steep decline in transportation revenue as the process of electrification accelerates. The primary issue is motor fuel taxes, which...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy