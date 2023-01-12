Read full article on original website
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/14/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting statewide residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to the ban. Officials report people are being contacted by telephone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The Association says the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is in Cook County. The ISA reminds folks that it nor any other law enforcement agency solicits donations over the phone, but only by mail.
FRIDAY HEADLINES (1/13/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the Governor’s desk after the “lame duck” General Assembly approved it. This comes despite the face that 78 of the 102 counties in Illinois voiced their opposition to the measure because it takes away the local control from county government. While Governor Pritzker is on record saying he would not support legislation or create statewide controls over the siting of wind or solar farms, it appears his Democratic friends didn’t get the word.
Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
Bill overhauling Illinois’ legal name change process awaits Pritzker’s signature
