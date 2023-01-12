State Police arrest wrong-way driver in Thomaston

THOMASTON, CONN. (WTIC Radio) -A Torrington man faces multiple charges including driving the wrong-way for an incident on Route

eight in Thomaston Tuesday night.

State Police pulled over Shawn Wiosna, 47, in the area of Exit 39 in Thomaston.

A driver was able to get Wiosna's attention to turn around because he was traveling northbound in the southbound lane. He exited the highway and got on the highway in the proper direction.

State Police pulled him over for possible impairment. Wiosna refused to leave his vehicle after being asked to so so voluntarily several times. He then failed the field sobriety test and faces charges including D-U-I and Driving the Wrong Way. He appears in Torrington Superior Court January 24th.