Virginia Duals set to open Friday with Hampton Roads’ top teams competing for a division title

Great Bridge's Eric Doran, left, takes down Eastern View wrestler Cam Sheads in the 132-pound weight class during the Class 4 Tournament at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Feb. 19, 2022. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Hundreds of wrestlers will converge on Hampton Coliseum on Friday and Saturday for the 42nd annual Virginia Duals.

The tournament features two college divisions and three high school brackets, and wrestling starts at 11:30 a.m. Friday and concludes with Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship matches.

The American High School Division features teams ranked 1-3 in the first 757Teamz Top 15 of 2023: Cox, Great Bridge and Grassfield. Kellam, ranked fifth in Hampton Roads, also is in the American bracket. Great Bridge won the division’s tournament title last season on the way to a state championship.

Tickets are available at the door and via Ticketmaster. Admission before online ticketing fees: $50 each (all-session, two-day); $25 (Friday session); $30 (two-session Saturday); $21 (Saturday evening session).

Friday’s schedule

National College Division

11:30 a.m.: Virginia vs. Ohio; Maryland vs. Oklahoma; San Diego State vs. Navy; Kent State vs. Campbell.

1 p.m.: Virginia vs. Navy; Ohio vs. Maryland.

2:30 p.m.: San Diego State vs. Kent State; Oklahoma vs. Campbell.

4 p.m.: Extra countable matches.

American College Division

1 p.m.: Apprentice vs. Johns Hopkins; Marymount vs. Liberty; Camden County vs. Roanoke; Davis & Elkins vs. Elizabethtown.

2:30 p.m.: Apprentice vs. Glenville State; Marymount vs. Kutztown; Camden County vs. Alvernia; Davis & Elkins vs. Averett.

4 p.m.: Johns Hopkins vs. Glenville State; Liberty vs. Kutztown; Roanoke vs. Alvernia; Elizabethtown vs. Averett.

National High School Division

2:30 p.m.: #1 Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) vs. Bethel; Easton (Pa.) vs. #4 St. Augustine Prep (N.J.); #3 St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) vs. New Kent; Smithfield vs. #2 Nazareth (Pa.).

4 p.m.: Consolation.

6 p.m.: Consolation match of 0-2 teams.

American High School Division

10 a.m.: #1 Butler Area (Pa.) vs. Kempsville; Cox vs. #8 Skyline; #5 Riverbend vs. Grassfield; Kellam vs. #4 Delaware Military Academy (Del.); #3 Great Bridge vs. Franklin County; Westfield vs. #6 Grundy; #7 Liberty (Pa.) vs. Eastern View; Edison vs. #2 Hempfield (Pa.).

11:30 a.m.: Consolation.

1 p.m.: Quarterfinals.

Black & Blue High School Division

6 p.m.: #1 Staunton River vs. York; Heritage (Lynchburg) vs. #8 Lafayette; #5 Ocean Lakes vs. King’s Fork; Tabb vs. #4 Nansemond River; #3 Strasburg vs. Gloucester; Western Branch vs. #6 Poquoson; #7 Powhatan vs. Tallwood; Mills Godwin vs. #2 Landstown.

7:30 p.m.: Quarterfinals and consolation.

Saturday’s schedule

National College Division

Matches TBA, 1 p.m.

Matches TBA, 2:30 p.m.

Matches TBA, 4 p.m.

American College Division

Silver semifinals and Bronze semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Gold semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Championship and third-place matches, 7:30 p.m.

Two Silver matches, 7:30 p.m.

National High School Division

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Fifth-place match, 6 p.m.

Championship and third-place matches, 7:30 p.m.

American High School Division

Consolation, 10 a.m.

Consolation, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Fifth- and seventh-place matches, 6 p.m.

Championship and third-place matches, 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blue High School Division

Consolation, 10 a.m.

Consolation, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Fifth- and seventh-place matches, 6 p.m.

Championship and third-place matches, 7:30 p.m.