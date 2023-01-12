ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Great Bridge eager for competition in difficult American Division at Virginia Duals

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWJmi_0kChiG7U00
Great Bridge's Noah Lawrence, left, shown here in a match at the Class 4 state tournament, where he won the 170-pound title, will wrestle for the Wildcats this weekend in the 42nd Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum. GoFundMe photo

The American High School Division of the 42nd Virginia Duals is so deep that organizers say it was extraordinarily difficult to seed. So, although area powerhouse Great Bridge is seeded No. 3, that does not mean it won’t be a championship contender.

“Great Bridge will always have a fighting chance,” said John Swartz, vice president of the Peninsula Wrestling Association, which is conducting the Duals. “If someone is going to scrap with the good Pennsylvania teams, Steve Martin and Great Bridge are the ones to do it.”

Martin, who coached the Wildcats to their 21st state title a year ago, would, in fact, relish meeting Butler Area or Hempfield, Pennsylvania, schools seeded ahead of Great Bridge. His Wildcats are in the midst of a 10-day stretch in which their eight dual matches will be against quality competition, and he is loving it.

“This is going to be a big test that will help us prepare for the [Class 4] state tournament,” said Martin, whose team is No. 1 in the latest 757Teamz Wrestling Top 15.

Following the Duals, the Wildcats will wrestle at No. 3 Cox on Wednesday in a rare one-on-one dual. Martin said their matchup at Great Bridge drew 900 fans last year, even after a snow-out, and he’s hoping Beach District fans will make it just as big a deal this year.

Next Friday, the Wildcats will host Riverbend, the Class 5 state runner-up a year ago, also in a one-on-one dual. Martin feels that separate duals — rather than only quad meets or lengthy tournaments — are a way to grow the sport, especially when they involve top-flight teams.

“People can come in and be entertained for 1 1/2 or two hours, just like a basketball or football game, and go home,” he said. “We want to deviate a little bit and create Friday night events.”

He thinks the Riverbend match should draw a large crowd to Great Bridge because it will be “Alumni Night” for the tradition-rich program. Martin’s 2022-23 squad boasts plenty of quality adding to the program’s legacy.

Caleb Neal (138 pounds), Eric Doran (150) and Noah Lawrence (170) are defending state champions. Myrin Nixon (132), Beau Lewis (144) and Aaron Turner (157) are returning all-state wrestlers, while Jack Sawyer (106) qualified for last year’s state tournament.

“All seven of those guys are state tournament contenders, and there might be a few others who are paying their dues in the program,” Martin said.

Will Marsh (126), Nixon (132), Neal (138), Lewis (144), Doran (150) and Lawrence (175) each won titles in the recent tournament at Deep Creek. Neal, Turner and Lawrence all are currently ranked No. 1 in Hampton Roads in their weight classes.

Gloria Todd honored

An army of 500 volunteers will help run the Duals. One of them, Gloria Todd, will be this year’s Grand Marshal.

Todd has been a member of the PWA for 33 years, helping organize the Duals while working on a wide variety of committees. For the past decade, she has organized and conducted high school scrimmages with the goal to give athletes the opportunity to participate in the Duals.

