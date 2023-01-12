Read full article on original website
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
luxurytraveldiary.com
Best Club Or Executive Lounge In Palm Beach
Which is the best club or executive lounge at the best luxury hotels in Palm Beach? Usually, the Ritz-Carlton or InterContinental offer the best club lounge in a city or resort, but there does not appear to be a club lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Singer Island, Palm Beach, and there is no InterContinental. You are therefore left with a rather limited selection of hotels in Palm Beach with club lounges which I have outlined below.
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Boca Raton residents upset after finding antisemitic messages in plastic bags outside homes
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood are speaking out after they were hit by hate this weekend, leaving a community disturbed. One resident said he was pulling into his home Saturday when he found a plastic bag in his driveway. Inside the small storage bag,...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million
107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay
Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
Delray Beach Market to close at end of month, but it won't be forever
Florida's largest food hall is closing at the end of the month, but it won't be permanent. The Delray Beach Market will close Jan. 30 for renovation with plans to open again in the summer.
luxury-houses.net
The $13 Million Riverfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida Only 30 Minutes Away from PB International Airport is on the Market
314 W Riverside Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 314 W Riverside Drive, Jupiter, Florida, was built in 2003, updated and renovated over the last 2 years, and features over 13,000 total square feet with 190′ of water frontage along the Loxahatchee River. It offers exceptional A-rated private and public schools and great restaurants. This Home in Jupiter offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 314 W Riverside Drive, please contact Milla Russo (Phone: 561-358-6608) & Andrew Russo (Phone: 561-371-0933) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Ju for full support and perfect service.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
tamaractalk.com
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $744,922 up to $1,499,000. This is an average list price of $997,641 which equals $330.95 per sq. ft. of living area.
WPBF News 25
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in to help a woman who has been living out of her car because of high rental prices.
cw34.com
Robbery, sleeping sergeant, and airboat rescue: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas. Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
Vivace Rebrands with Full Bar and Double the Space
Currently Vivace Gourmet Pizza & Pasta, Vivace Italian Restaurant Bar & Pizzeria will feature an expanded menu, including a full bar, and a big increase in space.
cw34.com
Ulta Beauty in Tradition hit again, robbers targeting expensive fragrances
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to Port St. Lucie Police, Ulta Beauty in Tradition has now been robbed more than seven times over the last year. In fact, Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted nationwide in recent months. The alluring scent of money is irresistible to robbers looking to profit.
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
palmbeachculture.com
An Artist’s Guide to Delray Beach
The first sound I hear in the morning is the swaying of palm trees and the soft chirp of cardinals—it’s heaven. I was born and raised in South Florida, so these sounds are not new to me, but I did swap them out for the blaring horns and city soundtrack of New York City for 15 years, which makes coming home all that much sweeter. When my husband and I decided to relocate back to South Florida with our then 2-year old daughter, Olive, Delray Beach was our target. It has always been a hub for the creative set, plus it offers the ability to live close to the beach and a fantastic downtown. After all, I traded in my metro card for a custom-made golf cart; and that is where my day starts….on Woody (yes, that’s my golf cart’s name).
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
