ROCHESTER, Minn.-We've got an update for you on how construction at the Rochester Public Library is going. Construction workers are in the process of taking out windows so they can repair the seals around them. This is to make sure there aren't any leaking areas around the facade of the building. The timeline for when it'll be done is unclear since we're dealing with the year's colder months. If it's too snowy or rainy or cold, the construction workers are unable to do the work because the sealant wouldn't properly set. Karen Lemke, the library director, said all the work being done is worth the temporary inconvenience.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO