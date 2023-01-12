Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMT
City leaders gather for Rochester State of the City presentation
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton took to the podium to deliver her State of the City address on Friday morning at the Mayo Civic Center. Norton was joined by several city and county leaders, to give an update on the city's progress and what we can expect for the future.
KIMT
Rochester Public Library construction update
ROCHESTER, Minn.-We've got an update for you on how construction at the Rochester Public Library is going. Construction workers are in the process of taking out windows so they can repair the seals around them. This is to make sure there aren't any leaking areas around the facade of the building. The timeline for when it'll be done is unclear since we're dealing with the year's colder months. If it's too snowy or rainy or cold, the construction workers are unable to do the work because the sealant wouldn't properly set. Karen Lemke, the library director, said all the work being done is worth the temporary inconvenience.
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
KIMT
Meet-and-greet with local artist at Rochester Art Center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-At the Rochester Art Center, there was a tea party today to celebrate the opening of the exhibition "Matriarchate." The exhibition features these sculptures made out of things like paper, tape and industrial wool felt. People could chat with Nicole Havekost about her work, enjoy some tea and snacks, and watch her work on a new piece. She said she enjoys sharing her love of art with others.
KIMT
Making the most out of the weather at Cascade Lake Park
ROCHESTER, Minn.-It was a good day to get outside and enjoy some of the nicer weather at places like Cascade Lake Park. The weather at the park was sunny, calm and pleasant. In the parking lot, some kids were tossing the football to each other. Others took things a bit more casually as they joined their doggos for a walk. Julia Gordon, a visitor of Cascade Lake Park, said it's important to appreciate nature.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
KEYC
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
Cresco Times
It’s a Boy!
CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
Ted Rivers
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rochester
Rochester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rochester.
KIMT
Truck convoy honors Blaze Himle
LAKE CITY, Minn.-Twelve-year-old Blaze Himle was killed last Sunday when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in Wabasha County. His family called on truck drivers to help honor him at his funeral today. At First Lutheran Church, a convoy of truck drivers came together to escort Blaze to his final resting place in Theilman. Blaze loved semi trucks and knew a lot about them. He wanted to be a truck driver when he got older. Dannie Himle, Blaze's grandfather, said it's a perfect tribute to Blaze.
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
KIMT
Recreational vehicle catches fire in Olmsted County
MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A recreational vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon in Olmsted County. Deputies were called to the 3800 block of Oak park Circle SE just after 3:30 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says the homeowners were away but saw the RV on fire via their home security cameras and called 911. Deputies say they could see flames from the top of the RV as they arrived.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
Comments / 0