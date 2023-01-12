ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Rochester Public Library construction update

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We've got an update for you on how construction at the Rochester Public Library is going. Construction workers are in the process of taking out windows so they can repair the seals around them. This is to make sure there aren't any leaking areas around the facade of the building. The timeline for when it'll be done is unclear since we're dealing with the year's colder months. If it's too snowy or rainy or cold, the construction workers are unable to do the work because the sealant wouldn't properly set. Karen Lemke, the library director, said all the work being done is worth the temporary inconvenience.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Meet-and-greet with local artist at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At the Rochester Art Center, there was a tea party today to celebrate the opening of the exhibition "Matriarchate." The exhibition features these sculptures made out of things like paper, tape and industrial wool felt. People could chat with Nicole Havekost about her work, enjoy some tea and snacks, and watch her work on a new piece. She said she enjoys sharing her love of art with others.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Making the most out of the weather at Cascade Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It was a good day to get outside and enjoy some of the nicer weather at places like Cascade Lake Park. The weather at the park was sunny, calm and pleasant. In the parking lot, some kids were tossing the football to each other. Others took things a bit more casually as they joined their doggos for a walk. Julia Gordon, a visitor of Cascade Lake Park, said it's important to appreciate nature.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 construction continues in winter months

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
COURTLAND, MN
KAAL-TV

Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
ROCHESTER, MN
Cresco Times

It’s a Boy!

CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
CRESCO, IA
KAAL-TV

Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Truck convoy honors Blaze Himle

LAKE CITY, Minn.-Twelve-year-old Blaze Himle was killed last Sunday when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in Wabasha County. His family called on truck drivers to help honor him at his funeral today. At First Lutheran Church, a convoy of truck drivers came together to escort Blaze to his final resting place in Theilman. Blaze loved semi trucks and knew a lot about them. He wanted to be a truck driver when he got older. Dannie Himle, Blaze's grandfather, said it's a perfect tribute to Blaze.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Recreational vehicle catches fire in Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A recreational vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon in Olmsted County. Deputies were called to the 3800 block of Oak park Circle SE just after 3:30 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says the homeowners were away but saw the RV on fire via their home security cameras and called 911. Deputies say they could see flames from the top of the RV as they arrived.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
ALBERT LEA, MN
KROC News

Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
WASECA, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
WINONA, MN

