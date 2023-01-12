ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Vikings Add Some Sizzle to First Home Playoff Game in 5 Years

We Now Know 80% of Sunday’s Vikings Offensive Line

Year 1 of the O’Connell Era Had a Painful Reality

Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar

Vikings Playoff Run Comes to an Abrupt End

Vikings 2023 Offseason Could Be More Mysterious Than 2022

