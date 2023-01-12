ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

These Mermaid Scale Wall Tiles Make a Magical Accent Wall in Minutes

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQX48_0kChfOZb00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How many times have you wanted to change up the look of your home without making such a permanent change that you are kicking yourself later? I know it isn’t just me! Now, when we think of accent walls and look-changers, we tend to think of things like painting or something similar, but what if you could get a really cool effect without all that effort (or being unable to undo it later)?

That is exactly what you can do with some super cool peel-and-stick tiles straight from TikTok creator Flooryyds !

WATCH VIDEO HERE

I am constantly on the lookout for things that are a bit unusual but still look good. So when I came across this video, you know, I was instantly interested. Why? Because these aren’t your traditional peel-and-stick tiles which, and I’m not knocking, can look great but a little ‘safe’ at the same time.

No, what I wanted was exactly what these tiles represented, something cool and different. These particular tiles resemble mermaid or fish scales but with a more marble-like coloring, making them the perfect mix of interesting and not ‘too’ unsubtle. In fact, I could easily see adding them to multiple places throughout my house, from the kitchen backsplash to somewhere in the bathroom.

But what I personally love the most about these specific tiles is the fact that not only are they easy to put up, but they’re also surprisingly easy to remove! That makes it the perfect solution for someone like me who wants to do something cool and unusual, but I also don’t know whether I’ll like it in the longterm and might want to take it down in less than a month!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy