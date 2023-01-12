Migrant groups release continues

17 migrants were released in Calexico just a day after Imperial County declared a state of emergency due to the migrant crisis

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico was notified around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that migrants were going to be released around 6 p.m.

17 migrants were all dropped off next to Friendship Park.

The Director of Social Services in Calexico says the way they communicate with migrants is through a translation app on their phones.

She says the language barrier is a challenge.

“It’s over all navigation services... it can be everything from assisting them to connect with their sponsor make sure if they don’t have anywhere to stay or the funds that we connect them to a local shelter,” said Paula Llanas, Director of Social Services.

The owner of a transportation company in Calexico says the largest group of migrants he's seen is about 20.

He says their final destinations are all across the country.

“It's New York... New Jersey... Pennsylvania, Columbus, Minneapolis, Denver, and others want to go to Texas and Miami Florida those are the places migrants always go to,” said Sergio Fausto.

Francia Aquino says he comes from the Dominican Republic and says it took him four months to get to Calexico.

“I want a future for my daughter and me something good and work,” said Francia Aquino.

Wisdom says he comes from Nigeria and his destination is Texas.

“I am here because things are very difficult in my country but I hope to have a very good job here, I pray I have that opportunity,” said Wisdom.

The city of Calexico says migrants who aren’t able to reach their sponsor go to shelters in Calexico, the others are on their way to their destination.

