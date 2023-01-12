ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut

TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape

Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
The Independent

Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award

Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
Popculture

Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson Are Both Sick Following Golden Globes

Two more stars are sick after attending the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, meaning they will miss upcoming award shows where they are nominees. On Sunday, a representative for Colin Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter that both Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have tested positive for COVID-19. The duo won't be able to attend the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy