Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2023 Golden Globes
Some of Hollywood's most famous couples attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, including Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, who are expecting twins.
Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit
Angela Bassett was spotted serving a LEWK in a yellow jumpsuit that we love.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Wore a Revealing Two-Piece Outfit That Will Make You Do Double Takes
Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood. A red carpet appearance for Dakota Johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come. Back in October 2019, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Academy...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Critics Choice Awards Fashion: Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and more go sheer and sparkle on red carpet
Austin Butler and "Elvis", Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "Abbott Elementary" nominated at Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler in LA.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut
TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
Jennifer Coolidge Serves Another Iconic Line In Critics Choice Award Acceptance Speech
The "White Lotus" star gave another gem of a speech just days after her glorious Golden Globes riffs.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award
Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Popculture
Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson Are Both Sick Following Golden Globes
Two more stars are sick after attending the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, meaning they will miss upcoming award shows where they are nominees. On Sunday, a representative for Colin Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter that both Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have tested positive for COVID-19. The duo won't be able to attend the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.
Critics Choice Awards 2023: James Cameron joins wife Suzy Amis on red carpet
The Avatar: Way of Water director, 68, wore a dashing suit with a navy tie to match the details on - his wife - the 61-year-old Titanic actress' dress.
