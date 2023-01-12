ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

5 Dog-Inspired New Year’s Resolutions to Make in 2023

By Darby McNally
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGIsR_0kCheQ8200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04B31K_0kCheQ8200

Photo by Irina Kashaeva via Getty

For some, a new year means New Year’s resolutions . Whether it’s eating healthier, getting organized, or learning a new skill, these aspirations all aim to improve one’s quality of life in some way or another. But what if we all strived to be a little bit more like our dogs?

Here are five dog-inspired New Year’s resolutions to consider in 2023.

Choose to See the Glass Half Full

If there’s one thing dogs have, it’s the ability to be hopeful in the face of tremendous obstacles. From dogs who are rescued from deplorable situations to dogs who live with permanent challenges , our furry friends always choose to see the glass half full. For humans, optimism can be difficult, especially in such a chaotic time in the world. Positivity be hard to find when faced with life’s hurdles. Try to remind yourself of the eagerness with which dogs approach all aspects of their lives.

Be a Loyal Friend

There’s a reason we call dogs “man’s best friend.” The loyalty they give their families is unlike that of any other creature. If you’ve ever had a dog in your life, you’re familiar with the emotional support , protection , and lots and lots of love they give , no questions asked. We can certainly take a page out of our dogs’ books and provide the same support for our friends.

Get Excited for the Little Things

The excitement dogs show at just about any little thing is a huge reason why we love them so much. If you’ve been gone for three minutes or three days, it’s guaranteed that your dog will show the same level of enthusiasm when you walk in the door . Going for a simple walk around the block gets them jumping for joy, and the same meal of kibble is a delectable feast every single time. Our dogs know that there’s a lot to be grateful for, and they don’t want to miss a single minute. When it comes to showing excitement in day-to-day life, humans can borrow some from our furry friends. Get yourself a treat in the middle of a difficult day. Go for a walk and take in the sights and sounds around you. You probably won’t get as excited as your dog, but it can’t hurt.

Show Courage

Dogs show extreme courage in the face of adversity. Some perform death-defying rescues , and some offer their keen sense of smell to identify killer diseases . Whatever duty these tremendous canines perform, their ability to push forward is truly incredible. Although you may not be fighting an entire pack of coyotes anytime soon , you can still borrow some of the courage dogs show when danger comes their way.

Let Your Loved Ones Know You Care for Them

Cuddles, kisses, and zoomies are par for the course for our furry friends. We don’t suggest you show your affection in this way — or maybe you can, we aren’t here to judge. Regardless of how you do it, letting your loved ones know you care for them is perhaps the easiest way to be more like a dog.

Adding just one of these dog-inspired suggestions to your list of New Year’s resolutions may be the thing you need to have a marginally better (or phenomenally better) 2023.

The post 5 Dog-Inspired New Year’s Resolutions to Make in 2023 appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Woman Thinks Her New Dog Is Ignoring Her, but He Only Understands Spanish

A dog mom thought her foster pup was ignoring her, but it turned out that he could only understand Spanish, The Mirror reports. Ariana Giampietro had been taking care of American Pit Bull mix Monty and couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t sit when she told him to. She spoke to the shelter she fostered him […] The post Woman Thinks Her New Dog Is Ignoring Her, but He Only Understands Spanish appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 12-26-22 (Holiday Edition!)

Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet, and how are they all so cute? Watching dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. […] The post The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 12-26-22 (Holiday Edition!) appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Can Adopting a Dog Help Me Stay Sober?

If you are in recovery, you are likely trying everything you can to stay that way, whether that means 12-step meetings, private counseling, regular exercise, indulging your sweet tooth (hey, lesser of two evils, right?), or taking medication to curb alcohol cravings. But one approach to staying sober you may not have considered is adopting […] The post Can Adopting a Dog Help Me Stay Sober? appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Toddlers Instinctively Choose To Help Dogs, Study Finds

The relationship between humans and dogs goes back millennia, and it begins even before the very youngest humans start kindergarten, according to a new study.  The study, published in Human-Animal Interactions, found that young children, even those under the age of two, instinctively want to help dogs.  Researchers put 97 toddlers in rooms with dogs […] The post Toddlers Instinctively Choose To Help Dogs, Study Finds appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy