The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
Joe Rogan Marvels At How Vince McMahon Looks At 77 Years Old
Joe Rogan discusses Vince McMahon’s physique. While speaking on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan talked about Vince McMahon still competing at WrestleMania 38, despite his age. Rogan made it clear that he was amazed by McMahon’s appearance. “Bro, he looks f***ing great for 77.” Joe...
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
Dusty Rhodes Once Fired Enzo Amore For Joking Around In Promo Class
Triple H was in charge of WWE NXT when the late Dusty Rhodes once fired Enzo Amore. The two-time Cruiserweight Champion never had any knowledge about the firing at the time. Rhodes, who passed away in 2015, helped students with their speaking and mic skills. Enzo Amore once put his...
The Pros and Khans of Tony Khan Owning WWE
The return of Vince McMahon to WWE has put the world of pro-wrestling in notice, especially with the reports indicating Vince McMahon is open to sell WWE to the highest Bidder. While the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Comcast are the two favorites to acquire WWE, there are other name interested on obtaining WWE and one of those names are Shahid and Tony Khan (owners of AEW).
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 1/16/23 – Judgement Day, Bobby Lashley And More
As the road to the Royal Rumble continues on the red brand, tonight’s show will be an important one. However, with very little advertised for the show, the episode of the program remains a mystery to fans. Outside of Judgement Day kicking off the show, fans will have to wait and see what else happens from 8PM EST.
Booker T Urges Triple H To Sign Nick Aldis To WWE
The English wrestler left the NWA and asked for his release a few months ago. Since then, many rumors have floated around about the former NWA World Champion. Despite claiming that Nick Aldis is past his prime, Booker T urged the company and Chief Content Officer Triple H to sign him in the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. It’s time for Nick Aldis to make some money, and Booker T believes he can achieve that in WWE.
Santino Marella Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Santino is in the IMPACT Zone. IMPACT Wrestling took so social media to announced that Santino Marella has signed with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not revealed. Santino made an appearance at IMPACT Hard To Kill when he was announced as the new Director of Authority. Marella is the temporary replacement for Scott D’Amore, who was taken out by Bully Ray on the January 5th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Marella already was put to task when he had to restart the Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Moose at Hard To Kill when Moose cheated to win. What else will the Milan Miracle have up his sleeve?
Bray Wyatt Expected To Face Uncle Howdy At WrestleMania
The Uncle Howdy storyline may conclude at WrestleMania. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Bray Wyatt’s plans for WrestleMania 39. It was noted that Wyatt ,may be facing off against Uncle Howdy. “I think we’re getting that match at WrestleMania, it sure looks like that...
Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
Fan Claims They Met Uncle Howdy Backstage At RAW, Says He Is Very Friendly
Uncle Howdy’s reign of terror journeyed over to RAW recently, thus targeting Alexa Bliss who was closely associated with Bray Wyatt in 2021. Alexa Bliss’s behavior also started to change every time a Wyatt insignia or Uncle Howdy’s presence would be close by. Alexa Bliss addressed her...
WWE Not Renewing Deals With Independent Companies To Stream On Peacock
The independent wrestling companies currently streaming on Peacock may be on their way off the streaming service. According to a report from Fightful Select, several indie companies’ deals with Peacock are running out. As of right now, WWE has decided not to renew those deals, and they will no longer offer that indie content.
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
Kevin Nash Confronted Conrad Thompson About Selling His OZ Gear
Kevin Nash recently filmed an episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, but the story behind that segment might be even better. The series focuses on WWE collectors and stars searching for lost collectibles. Big Daddy Cool filmed something for the series alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Kevin...
AEW Rampage Viewership Drops This Week, Key Demo Also Drops
AEW brought another taped episode of Rampage last week. Due to Martin Luther King Day, the numbers were a bit delayed, but we have the viewership now. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 6th episode of AEW Rampage brought an overnight average of 551,000 viewers, with a .15 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
WWE Filmed Something Involving Austin Theory And John Cena In December
John Cena returned to the ring in an emphatic fashion by defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Prior to his return, there were several rumors that Cena would be returning to the ring for a match at WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that there were plans...
R-Truth Provides An Injury Update, Says He’ll Be Back Faster Than Fans Think
R-Truth suffered a torn quad late in 2022 and is currently rehabbing the injury. Truth would suffer the injury during an appearance on WWE NXT on November 1st and would announce he needed surgery a few days after. In a live stream on his YouTube page, Truth gave an update...
Bandido Set For GCW Return
Game Changer Wrestling presents ”Eye For An Eye” on March 17, 2023. The event will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. So far, Alex Shelley, Matt Cardona and a debuting KUSHIDA have been announced for the show. But now, GCW has announced that AEW’s Bandido will make his return at the event as well.
Jeff Jarrett Wants Vince McMahon To Take WWE Private Again
Vince McMahon was able to change the company’s bylaws to state that no media rights deals can be approved without the majority shareholder’s consent, who just so happened to be him. Now that McMahon is back as the chairman and has full control over the company, a prominent WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on what Vince should do with his reclaimed power.
