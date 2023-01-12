Santino is in the IMPACT Zone. IMPACT Wrestling took so social media to announced that Santino Marella has signed with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not revealed. Santino made an appearance at IMPACT Hard To Kill when he was announced as the new Director of Authority. Marella is the temporary replacement for Scott D’Amore, who was taken out by Bully Ray on the January 5th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Marella already was put to task when he had to restart the Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Moose at Hard To Kill when Moose cheated to win. What else will the Milan Miracle have up his sleeve?

2 DAYS AGO