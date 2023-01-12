Jade Cargill has nothing bad to say about CM Punk. Speaking to Bootleg Kevin, Cargill shared the advice Punk gave to her and how their relationship expanded. “Just stand on what you believe. Don’t be a pushover,” she said of Punk’s advice. “I admired that because, coming into the business and being new, a lot of people, it’s like you almost have to shape yourself a little bit. I know who I am. I’ve lived several lives, I’ve lived real life, just because I didn’t want to do this all my life or because I didn’t put in the time, I refuse to let anybody look at me as less than, and I refuse to let anybody treat me any different. Outside of these lines, I’m a human being and you’re not going to treat me like anything else. I’m not saying that anyone treated me any type of way. [You hear about people treating others different], especially on the Indies. I’m not familiar with the Indies at all, but I’m not going to be walked over. I’m Jade Cargill, and outside of these lines, I’m Jade Cargill. I’m not going to be treated as anything less. The fact that he told me to stand on what I believe and don’t’ be a pushover, that stuck with me. He’s a great guy.”

16 HOURS AGO