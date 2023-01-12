Read full article on original website
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
Joe Rogan Marvels At How Vince McMahon Looks At 77 Years Old
Joe Rogan discusses Vince McMahon’s physique. While speaking on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan talked about Vince McMahon still competing at WrestleMania 38, despite his age. Rogan made it clear that he was amazed by McMahon’s appearance. “Bro, he looks f***ing great for 77.” Joe...
Dusty Rhodes Once Fired Enzo Amore For Joking Around In Promo Class
Triple H was in charge of WWE NXT when the late Dusty Rhodes once fired Enzo Amore. The two-time Cruiserweight Champion never had any knowledge about the firing at the time. Rhodes, who passed away in 2015, helped students with their speaking and mic skills. Enzo Amore once put his...
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
The Pros and Khans of Tony Khan Owning WWE
The return of Vince McMahon to WWE has put the world of pro-wrestling in notice, especially with the reports indicating Vince McMahon is open to sell WWE to the highest Bidder. While the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Comcast are the two favorites to acquire WWE, there are other name interested on obtaining WWE and one of those names are Shahid and Tony Khan (owners of AEW).
Booker T Urges Triple H To Sign Nick Aldis To WWE
The English wrestler left the NWA and asked for his release a few months ago. Since then, many rumors have floated around about the former NWA World Champion. Despite claiming that Nick Aldis is past his prime, Booker T urged the company and Chief Content Officer Triple H to sign him in the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. It’s time for Nick Aldis to make some money, and Booker T believes he can achieve that in WWE.
Santino Marella Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Santino is in the IMPACT Zone. IMPACT Wrestling took so social media to announced that Santino Marella has signed with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not revealed. Santino made an appearance at IMPACT Hard To Kill when he was announced as the new Director of Authority. Marella is the temporary replacement for Scott D’Amore, who was taken out by Bully Ray on the January 5th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Marella already was put to task when he had to restart the Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Moose at Hard To Kill when Moose cheated to win. What else will the Milan Miracle have up his sleeve?
Fan Claims They Met Uncle Howdy Backstage At RAW, Says He Is Very Friendly
Uncle Howdy’s reign of terror journeyed over to RAW recently, thus targeting Alexa Bliss who was closely associated with Bray Wyatt in 2021. Alexa Bliss’s behavior also started to change every time a Wyatt insignia or Uncle Howdy’s presence would be close by. Alexa Bliss addressed her...
Bray Wyatt Expected To Face Uncle Howdy At WrestleMania
The Uncle Howdy storyline may conclude at WrestleMania. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Bray Wyatt’s plans for WrestleMania 39. It was noted that Wyatt ,may be facing off against Uncle Howdy. “I think we’re getting that match at WrestleMania, it sure looks like that...
WWE Filmed Something Involving Austin Theory And John Cena In December
John Cena returned to the ring in an emphatic fashion by defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Prior to his return, there were several rumors that Cena would be returning to the ring for a match at WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that there were plans...
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
Kevin Nash Confronted Conrad Thompson About Selling His OZ Gear
Kevin Nash recently filmed an episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, but the story behind that segment might be even better. The series focuses on WWE collectors and stars searching for lost collectibles. Big Daddy Cool filmed something for the series alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Kevin...
WWE Have Held Internal Meetings For Royal Rumble Pitches.
WWE’s next big event, the Royal Rumble, is going down on January 28th. The company has a lot to do for the show, and the road to WrestleMania will kick off that night in San Antonio. It turns out that WWE is open to taking some creative suggestions. According...
Jeff Jarrett Wants Vince McMahon To Take WWE Private Again
Vince McMahon was able to change the company’s bylaws to state that no media rights deals can be approved without the majority shareholder’s consent, who just so happened to be him. Now that McMahon is back as the chairman and has full control over the company, a prominent WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on what Vince should do with his reclaimed power.
United States Championship Match Official For RAW XXX
Tonight on RAW, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor battled in an elimination match in the main event. The Miz was eliminated first, followed by Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor and Baron Corbin. The final two men were Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Omos...
Another WWE Vice President Resigns From The Company
Yet another WWE Vice President has resigned from their post. PW Insider is reporting that Stefanie Fiondella, who served in the capacity of Vice President of Communications, has resigned from the company. Her exit comes only hours after Adam Hopkins, who served in the same role, left the company. Fiondella...
Dominik Mysterio Wasn’t Under Contract During His Match With Seth Rollins
Dominik Mysterio competed in his debut professional wrestling match against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2020. Rollins won the match, but Dominik was thoroughly praised for his efforts. Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey Mysterio, were making appearances on WWE television for a year up to that point.
Jade Cargill Says CM Punk Is A Great Guy And Has Been Nothing But Nice To The AEW Women’s Locker Room
Jade Cargill has nothing bad to say about CM Punk. Speaking to Bootleg Kevin, Cargill shared the advice Punk gave to her and how their relationship expanded. “Just stand on what you believe. Don’t be a pushover,” she said of Punk’s advice. “I admired that because, coming into the business and being new, a lot of people, it’s like you almost have to shape yourself a little bit. I know who I am. I’ve lived several lives, I’ve lived real life, just because I didn’t want to do this all my life or because I didn’t put in the time, I refuse to let anybody look at me as less than, and I refuse to let anybody treat me any different. Outside of these lines, I’m a human being and you’re not going to treat me like anything else. I’m not saying that anyone treated me any type of way. [You hear about people treating others different], especially on the Indies. I’m not familiar with the Indies at all, but I’m not going to be walked over. I’m Jade Cargill, and outside of these lines, I’m Jade Cargill. I’m not going to be treated as anything less. The fact that he told me to stand on what I believe and don’t’ be a pushover, that stuck with me. He’s a great guy.”
AEW Moving On From Jade Cargill, Bow Wow Storyline
The 30-year-old star tenure’s in AEW saw her encounter the music sensation Bow Wow. Jade Cargill got into a social media exchange with him leading up to a storyline on AEW programming. This led to Cargill confronting Bow Wow backstage at one of his concerts. The angle also saw...
