ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Larry Brown Sports

CJ Stroud announces NFL Draft decision

CJ Stroud has left fans wondering whether he will return to Ohio State for his senior season, but the star quarterback finally made an official announcement on Monday. As many expected, Stroud has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He thanked Ohio State in a statement and called the decision “one of the hardest I’ve... The post CJ Stroud announces NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK

ESPN’s Suzy Kolber Gives NFL MVP Vote to Bills Athletic Trainer

Denny Kellington, who performed CPR on safety Damar Hamlin, received a touching gesture from one MVP voter. Under the revamped rules for selecting an NFL MVP, voters cast their ballots for five different players for the first time this season, ranking them in order of preference. As a result, one voter had the chance to honor Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington for his heroic role in Damar Hamlin’s on-field medical emergency in a rather unique way.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy