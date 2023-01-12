Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia, PA
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
wfpg.com
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
thenjsentinel.com
Franklin Twp Plans Redevelopment Zone – Letter to the Editor (Gloucester County)
An Open Letter to Members of the Franklin Township (Gloucester County) Planning Board and Franklin Township Committee Concerning the Planned Redevelopment ZoneDear Members of the Planning Board and Township Committee,. The Planning Board is currently considering whether to endorse a study, undertaken at the direction of the Township Committee, which...
southjerseyobserver.com
Deptford Man Arrested & Charged After Setting Fires at Several Catholic Churches & Causing Property Damage
A Deptford man has been charged with Bias Intimidation and multiple weapons offenses after setting fires and causing property damage at several churches on Friday morning, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Runnemede Police Department Police Chief William Sampolski, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins, and Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
NJ.com
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Man Tries To Set Fire To A Church Cross In Gloucester County
A man tried to set fire to a cross in front of a Catholic church in Gloucester County, authorities said.Woodbury police are investigating the act of vandalism that took place at St Patrick's/Holy Angels church on Friday, Jan. 13.ALSO SEE: Suspect Tied to Several Church Vandalism CasesA suspect was …
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
11 officers treated for fentanyl exposure after drug bust in Camden County; 5 arrests
Prosecutors say a Sicklerville man was using an apartment in Collingswood to package cocaine and fentanyl.
NJ.com
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
1 Hospitalized After Collision with Cherry Hill (NJ) Fire Truck
A motorist, trapped after his car struck a fire truck on the scene of an earlier accident, was freed following an early morning crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill (NJ), fire officials said. While responding to a separate accident early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department’s Rescue Ladder 13 was...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
phillyvoice.com
COVID-19 cases spike in Philly region as new omicron subvariant spreads across Northeast
COVID-19 cases have spiked in the Philadelphia region during the first two weeks of the year. The increase has partly been driven by a new omicron subvariant that the World Health Organization has called the most transmissible yet. In Philadelphia, new cases have increased by 70% during the last 14...
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
Atlantic City man allegedly lured ‘boy’ to his hotel job
An Atlantic City man is accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter. But 15-year-old “Jay” was actually Cameron Decker, a YouTuber who catches alleged child predators as MrWEB. Joshua Melton was getting ready to start his overnight shift at...
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
NJ.com
Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
visitsouthjersey.com
3 Day Weekend Winter Getaway in Haddonfield, NJ
Did you know that Haddonfield, New Jersey was voted by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the best places to live, shop and dine in the Delaware Valley? Historic Haddonfield is known for its exquisite dining, small business shops, delicious coffeehouses and so much more. Treat yourself to a winter escape and adventure to Haddonfield for a weekend getaway!
