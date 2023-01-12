ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Deptford Man Arrested & Charged After Setting Fires at Several Catholic Churches & Causing Property Damage

A Deptford man has been charged with Bias Intimidation and multiple weapons offenses after setting fires and causing property damage at several churches on Friday morning, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Runnemede Police Department Police Chief William Sampolski, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins, and Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

1 Hospitalized After Collision with Cherry Hill (NJ) Fire Truck

A motorist, trapped after his car struck a fire truck on the scene of an earlier accident, was freed following an early morning crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill (NJ), fire officials said. While responding to a separate accident early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department’s Rescue Ladder 13 was...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
WOODBURY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot

A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
visitsouthjersey.com

3 Day Weekend Winter Getaway in Haddonfield, NJ

Did you know that Haddonfield, New Jersey was voted by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the best places to live, shop and dine in the Delaware Valley? Historic Haddonfield is known for its exquisite dining, small business shops, delicious coffeehouses and so much more. Treat yourself to a winter escape and adventure to Haddonfield for a weekend getaway!
HADDONFIELD, NJ

