Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?New York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Gaithersburg, MD
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Related
Forbes: SF ranks 3rd in best CA cities to live in for 2023
(KRON) — San Francisco was named the third-best California city to live in for 2023, according to a report by Forbes. San Jose and Vallejo ranked fifth and sixth as the other Bay Area cities to crack the top 10 list. KRON On is streaming news live now Forbes: 10 Best CA Cities To Live […]
GeekTyrant
Cool Colorized HD Footage of 1940s San Francisco, CA
I’ve got another cool colorized vintage video to share with you from the NASS YouTube Channel. This video features old footage from the city of San Francisco, California, and the footage has been colorized and upgraded to HD quality. I love watching these videos!. I colorized, restored and created...
sfstandard.com
How to Get In Free to the Best Museums in San Francisco
San Francisco is blessed with dozens of museums—from world-class houses of fine art to quirky, personal one-of-a-kind collections—but admission doesn’t always come cheap. Want to see the Fridas and Rothkos at SFMOMA? It’s going to cost you a cool $25 this year for general admission. A trip...
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
Eater
Where Can I Find Mini Cocktails in San Francisco and the East Bay?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater SF where the site’s editors answer difficult dining questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit it via this form. Dear Eater SF,. I read something interesting in the Punch email from December 28, 2022: “What Drink Trends...
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Roasted and Raw, Street Social, Kehaulani’s Cafe
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 11, airs Thursday, January 12, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Roasted and Raw whips up fresh vegan fare, offering a healthier, plant-based take on familiar...
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
KQED
Uncovering the Real Story Behind the 'East Bay Mystery Walls'
This story was first published on Aug 31, 2018. or more than a century, people in the Bay Area — and especially the East Bay — have puzzled over the existence of stone walls scattered on ridges from near San Jose north through the Berkeley Hills. Sometimes the...
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
postnewsgroup.com
Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
postnewsgroup.com
City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project
Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
The Almanac Online
Chinese eateries close, State of Mind opens in Marsh Manor: Here's the latest Peninsula dining news
As 2022 drew to a close, two longtime local eateries closed their doors permanently, while another opened its latest Peninsula outpost. The Peninsula Foodist also fielded a reader question about what happened to Esther German Bakery's in-house baked goods. Here's the latest in local dining news. State of Mind pizzeria...
Mark Star
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month
Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
thediscoveriesof.com
3 Days in San Francisco: The Perfect San Francisco Itinerary
Planning a long weekend in San Francisco? Equipped with this epic 3 day San Francisco itinerary, you’re guaranteed to have an incredible trip. Oh, San Francisco, may you forever have a piece of my heart. I’m seriously in love with this ultra-cool destination – the gorgeous Californian city has...
Comments / 0