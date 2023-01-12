Read full article on original website
Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse
Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone speaks out: ‘Known' for decades that some bishops ‘hate’ pro-life work
Roman Catholic priest and vocal pro-life advocate Frank Pavone was interviewed following the Vatican removing him from the priesthood over alleged "blasphemous communications."
Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true
ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
English bishop pushes back at rewritten 'woke' Christmas carol sung at 'inclusive' church
A Church in England sparked outrage earlier this week when it sang a "woke" version of a Christmas carol that featured language about the "queer and questioning."
Queen's former chaplain warns 'multicultural, multifaith' King Charles III threatens British monarchy
Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, warned that the multifaith multiculturalism of King Charles III threatens to destroy his own house and end the monarchy.
Vatican Conservatives Allegedly Has 'Secret Plan' To Force Liberal Pope Francis To Resign
It has been alleged that conservatives in the Vatican have set out on a "secret plan" to apply pressure on the liberal Pope Francis to force his resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis, 86, has served as the head of the Catholic church, the Bishop of Rome, and sovereign of Vatican City since 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI after a child sexual abuse scandal plagued the church. Francis' reign has been a stark contrast to his predecessor's. The current head of the Catholic church has been criticized by conservatives and celebrated by liberals for leading the religious establishment...
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Christian couple receive huge payout after being being denied foster child for saying homosexuality is a sin
A Christian couple were awarded thousands in damages after being denied a foster child over their view that homosexuality is a sin. A Western Australian tribunal concluded that Byron and Keira Hordyk views on religion were discriminated against. Wanslea Family Services denied their application in 2017 on the grounds that...
Pope meets with Benedict’s aide, who settles scores and criticizes Francis in new book
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis met on Monday with Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, the longtime secretary of Pope Benedict XVI who was a key figure in his recent funeral but who has raised eyebrows with an extraordinary memoir in which he settles old scores, reveals palace intrigues and casts Francis in a deeply unfavorable light.
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?
The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
SJP Calls for Boycott of University of Chicago Course Taught by Retired Israeli General
In an op-ed published Tuesday by The Chicago Maroon, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called for a boycott of a course taught by retired Israeli Defense Forces General Meir Elran. “Elran’s course represents nothing less than the incursion of Israel’s military complex onto the University’s campus,” SJP claims. The...
Jew-Hate at American Universities
As Jews were hounded out of German universities in the 1930s, where would you have stood? Many of us would like to think we would have found the moral and if necessary physical courage to stand up for our fellow students rather than see them persecuted, bullied, abused and thrown out. Well, now we can actually put our courage to the test as before our eyes we see a re-run of an almost identical pattern of antisemitism — this time at American colleges, with a similar picture at universities in Britain and elsewhere in the West.
Was T.S. Eliot An Antisemite?
A founding father of literary modernism and regarded throughout the English-speaking world as one of the 20th century’s greatest poets, Thomas Stearns Eliot (1888-1965) was awarded the 1948 Nobel Prize in Literature. His most famous works include the path-breaking The Waste Land (1922), the publication of which is considered one of the defining achievements of twentieth-century modernist poetry, and, ironically, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, a minor work that became famous for engendering Cats, now the fourth longest-running Broadway musical of all time.
Vast Majority of Israelis Say Diaspora Jews Need to Come Home
The vast majority of Israelis believe it is time for Jews in the Diaspora to come home, according to a new survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Israel-Jewish Diaspora Relations. Researchers found that nearly 82 percent of those surveyed believe Israel...
Father Ed: Rediscovering a holy priest and founding father of Alcoholics Anonymous
On a cold night in November 1940 in New York, a meeting took place between two men. It would wind up affecting U.S. history and changing the lives of millions of people, most of them alcoholics . The meeting was between Bill Wilson, who a few years earlier had founded...
