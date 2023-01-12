ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true

ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vatican Conservatives Allegedly Has 'Secret Plan' To Force Liberal Pope Francis To Resign

It has been alleged that conservatives in the Vatican have set out on a "secret plan" to apply pressure on the liberal Pope Francis to force his resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis, 86, has served as the head of the Catholic church, the Bishop of Rome, and sovereign of Vatican City since 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI after a child sexual abuse scandal plagued the church. Francis' reign has been a stark contrast to his predecessor's. The current head of the Catholic church has been criticized by conservatives and celebrated by liberals for leading the religious establishment...
TheDailyBeast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
The Jewish Press

Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?

The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
The Jewish Press

Jew-Hate at American Universities

As Jews were hounded out of German universities in the 1930s, where would you have stood? Many of us would like to think we would have found the moral and if necessary physical courage to stand up for our fellow students rather than see them persecuted, bullied, abused and thrown out. Well, now we can actually put our courage to the test as before our eyes we see a re-run of an almost identical pattern of antisemitism — this time at American colleges, with a similar picture at universities in Britain and elsewhere in the West.
The Jewish Press

Was T.S. Eliot An Antisemite?

A founding father of literary modernism and regarded throughout the English-speaking world as one of the 20th century’s greatest poets, Thomas Stearns Eliot (1888-1965) was awarded the 1948 Nobel Prize in Literature. His most famous works include the path-breaking The Waste Land (1922), the publication of which is considered one of the defining achievements of twentieth-century modernist poetry, and, ironically, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, a minor work that became famous for engendering Cats, now the fourth longest-running Broadway musical of all time.
The Jewish Press

Vast Majority of Israelis Say Diaspora Jews Need to Come Home

The vast majority of Israelis believe it is time for Jews in the Diaspora to come home, according to a new survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Israel-Jewish Diaspora Relations. Researchers found that nearly 82 percent of those surveyed believe Israel...

