bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
bodyslam.net
Joe Rogan Marvels At How Vince McMahon Looks At 77 Years Old
Joe Rogan discusses Vince McMahon’s physique. While speaking on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan talked about Vince McMahon still competing at WrestleMania 38, despite his age. Rogan made it clear that he was amazed by McMahon’s appearance. “Bro, he looks f***ing great for 77.” Joe...
bodyslam.net
Dusty Rhodes Once Fired Enzo Amore For Joking Around In Promo Class
Triple H was in charge of WWE NXT when the late Dusty Rhodes once fired Enzo Amore. The two-time Cruiserweight Champion never had any knowledge about the firing at the time. Rhodes, who passed away in 2015, helped students with their speaking and mic skills. Enzo Amore once put his...
bodyslam.net
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 1/16/23 – Judgement Day, Bobby Lashley And More
As the road to the Royal Rumble continues on the red brand, tonight’s show will be an important one. However, with very little advertised for the show, the episode of the program remains a mystery to fans. Outside of Judgement Day kicking off the show, fans will have to wait and see what else happens from 8PM EST.
bodyslam.net
The Pros and Khans of Tony Khan Owning WWE
The return of Vince McMahon to WWE has put the world of pro-wrestling in notice, especially with the reports indicating Vince McMahon is open to sell WWE to the highest Bidder. While the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Comcast are the two favorites to acquire WWE, there are other name interested on obtaining WWE and one of those names are Shahid and Tony Khan (owners of AEW).
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
bodyslam.net
Willow Nightingale Vs Toni Storm Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
After a big win on Rampage, Willow Nightingale will battle a former AEW Women’s World Champion. AEW President Tony Khan shared another special announcement for Willow Nightingale after her hard-fought victory with Soho. Khan took to Twitter to announce that her next match is scheduled for Dynamite on January 18th in Fresno, California. Nightingale is set to fight former AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm this week, which should be a highly-anticipated match.
bodyslam.net
Santino Marella Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Santino is in the IMPACT Zone. IMPACT Wrestling took so social media to announced that Santino Marella has signed with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not revealed. Santino made an appearance at IMPACT Hard To Kill when he was announced as the new Director of Authority. Marella is the temporary replacement for Scott D’Amore, who was taken out by Bully Ray on the January 5th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Marella already was put to task when he had to restart the Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Moose at Hard To Kill when Moose cheated to win. What else will the Milan Miracle have up his sleeve?
bodyslam.net
Fan Claims They Met Uncle Howdy Backstage At RAW, Says He Is Very Friendly
Uncle Howdy’s reign of terror journeyed over to RAW recently, thus targeting Alexa Bliss who was closely associated with Bray Wyatt in 2021. Alexa Bliss’s behavior also started to change every time a Wyatt insignia or Uncle Howdy’s presence would be close by. Alexa Bliss addressed her...
bodyslam.net
WWE Not Renewing Deals With Independent Companies To Stream On Peacock
The independent wrestling companies currently streaming on Peacock may be on their way off the streaming service. According to a report from Fightful Select, several indie companies’ deals with Peacock are running out. As of right now, WWE has decided not to renew those deals, and they will no longer offer that indie content.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Confronted Conrad Thompson About Selling His OZ Gear
Kevin Nash recently filmed an episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, but the story behind that segment might be even better. The series focuses on WWE collectors and stars searching for lost collectibles. Big Daddy Cool filmed something for the series alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Kevin...
bodyslam.net
WWE Have Held Internal Meetings For Royal Rumble Pitches.
WWE’s next big event, the Royal Rumble, is going down on January 28th. The company has a lot to do for the show, and the road to WrestleMania will kick off that night in San Antonio. It turns out that WWE is open to taking some creative suggestions. According...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Drops This Week, Key Demo Also Drops
AEW brought another taped episode of Rampage last week. Due to Martin Luther King Day, the numbers were a bit delayed, but we have the viewership now. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 6th episode of AEW Rampage brought an overnight average of 551,000 viewers, with a .15 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
R-Truth Provides An Injury Update, Says He’ll Be Back Faster Than Fans Think
R-Truth suffered a torn quad late in 2022 and is currently rehabbing the injury. Truth would suffer the injury during an appearance on WWE NXT on November 1st and would announce he needed surgery a few days after. In a live stream on his YouTube page, Truth gave an update...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
bodyslam.net
WWE Filmed Something Involving Austin Theory And John Cena In December
John Cena returned to the ring in an emphatic fashion by defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Prior to his return, there were several rumors that Cena would be returning to the ring for a match at WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that there were plans...
bodyslam.net
Rina Yamashita vs. Kasey Kirk Added To GCW Holy Smokes
The title is on the line. GCW ’Holy Smokes’ goes down on Saturday, March 4th. Previously, some names have been announced for the show. Now, the first match has been revealed. GCW announced tonight that Rina Yamashita will defend her Ultraviolent Championship against Kasey Kirk at the event. These two are about to go to war.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – 1/16/23
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 16th Matches were taped on January 11th from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (1/16) Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura def. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. – The...
bodyslam.net
Jeff Jarrett Wants Vince McMahon To Take WWE Private Again
Vince McMahon was able to change the company’s bylaws to state that no media rights deals can be approved without the majority shareholder’s consent, who just so happened to be him. Now that McMahon is back as the chairman and has full control over the company, a prominent WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on what Vince should do with his reclaimed power.
