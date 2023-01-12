Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Mutts Cutts visits Double Stamp Brewery
The Mutts Cutts, a van that resembles the mobile dog salon Harry drives in the 1994 movie Dumb and Dumber, visited Double Stamp Brewery in Greenville Friday morning. See more photos.
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents spot SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ launch during sunset
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was seen across the southern sky - including right here in the Upstate. A viewer submitted this picture taken in Simpsonville at around 6 p.m. Sunday. CNN says the rocket is known for its boosters’ aerial acrobatics...
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
greenvillejournal.com
Want to learn how to DJ? Peace Center to offer Art of DJing class
Teenagers wanting to learn about what goes into being a disc jockey may want to check out a new course in Greenville. The Peace Center will offer a four-part class on The Art of DJing, beginning Feb. 11. The class, which is part of the venue’s Arts Discovery Program for...
greenvillejournal.com
Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery
Local breweries are coming together to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery, who died from cancer in November 2022. The businesses are brewing a red ale, either using Thomas Creek’s recipe or their own interpretation of it, and selling it with a portion of the sales going to the Davis family.
Spartanburg leaders break ground on Southside Cultural Monument
On Friday, Spartanburg leaders broke ground on the Southside Cultural Monument, which will honor Black history in the community.
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
106.3 WORD
Well known Upstate wedding venue to close for renovations
One of the most scenic landmarks and wedding venues in the Upstate is set to close for renovations later this month. The Pretty Place Chapel located in the Cleveland Community of Northern Greenville County will close January 23rd for renovations
103.5 WEZL
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
AOL Corp
The Price is Right will be live in this SC city. Here’s when and how to be a contestant
You can come on down, not at Studio 33 in Television City Studios in Los Angeles, but at the arena known as “The Well,” Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. It’s The Price is Right Live, a traveling version of America’s longest running game show, scheduled for April 5.
Let’s Eat at Birrieria 101 in Greenville
Tacos, quesadillas and burgers all covered with cheese!
Historic South Carolina Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
U.S. Army Captain Scott Abrams earns MBA while stationed in Germany
WHITMIRE — Some 2,000 students walked across the Littlejohn Coliseum stage on Dec. 22 and shake the hand of President Jim Clements as a tangible representation of a major college milestone graduating from Clemson University. Six time zones ahead of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business...
FOX Carolina
New restaurants to check out this year
Leave your old dining habits behind in 2022! Ariel Turner recommends three newer restaurants in the Upstate that you might want to check out. Plus, some advice for diners as SC Restaurant Week begins. Ariel Turner writes for Off The Grid Greenville. You can see more of Ariel’s work here....
Spartanburg, Mauldin & Eastside boys earn Friday wins; Mauldin & Gaffney girls among Friday victories
Gaffney – Tony Webb scores a game high 15 points to lead Spartanburg past Gaffney in boys action, 48-33. Other Friday night scores from throughout the area listed below. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Greenville 66, Greenwood 31 Greer Middle College 62, Chesnee 46 James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 52 Mauldin 64, Riverside 59 Spartanburg 48, […]
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
FOX Carolina
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
