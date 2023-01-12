ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Want to learn how to DJ? Peace Center to offer Art of DJing class

Teenagers wanting to learn about what goes into being a disc jockey may want to check out a new course in Greenville. The Peace Center will offer a four-part class on The Art of DJing, beginning Feb. 11. The class, which is part of the venue’s Arts Discovery Program for...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery

Local breweries are coming together to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery, who died from cancer in November 2022. The businesses are brewing a red ale, either using Thomas Creek’s recipe or their own interpretation of it, and selling it with a portion of the sales going to the Davis family.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurants to check out this year

Leave your old dining habits behind in 2022! Ariel Turner recommends three newer restaurants in the Upstate that you might want to check out. Plus, some advice for diners as SC Restaurant Week begins. Ariel Turner writes for Off The Grid Greenville. You can see more of Ariel’s work here....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
