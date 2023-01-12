ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-genApple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the...
Apple Insider

Best sleep tracking apps for iPhone

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You are not alone if you are having trouble sleeping, as every night millions of people toss and turn longing for a better night's rest. The best sleep-tracking apps can help you relax, meditate, and start dreaming quicker.
Apple Insider

New Mac Pro in testing, Apple VR headset in sight, MacBook Pro with touchscreen

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, what's on everyone's mind is the prospect of Apple VR, an OLED touchscreen onMacBook Pro, an imminent Mac Pro, and more. A new report says that...
Apple Insider

Lowest price ever: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 $24.99 (90% off)

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now through Monday,AppleInsider readers can grab the lowest price ever on a standalone Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license. For a limited time only, save 90% on a Microsoft Office Home...
Apple Insider

Hands on with all the best HomeKit gear announced so far this year

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — We went hands-on with all of the new smart home products that work with AppleHomeKit so far this year, trying out everything from smart lights to wall-mounted controllers. All of the items we're highlighting...
Apple Insider

MGG Wireless Charging Station review: You get what you pay for

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The MGG Wireless Charging Station shows that, just because the product is compatible withMagSafe, doesn't mean it's great. MagSafe works with iPhone 12 devices or later, and allows you to connect different accessories magnetically...
Apple Insider

Apple plans microLED displays in everything after 2024 Apple Watch Ultra update

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's use of microLED will explode to its entire product line after an update to theApple Watch Ultra in 2024. After spending some six years on its own custom-created microLED displays, codenamed T159 back...
Apple Insider

Oakywood Magsafe Collection Review: perfect for a home office

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Using sustainable wood detailing, the Oakywood Magsafe Collection provides aesthetically pleasingMagSafe docking stations that would be a great fit in the home or office of those who appreciate expert, handcrafted wooden carpentry from an eco-friendly brand.
Apple Insider

How to Switch From a Digital to Analog Stopwatch on iPhone

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You don't have to stick to the default Stopwatch view. Here's how to switch between a digital and analog appearance when using youriPhone to time something. The Clock app has been with iOS ever...
Apple Insider

Best personal safety apps for iPhone

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPhone goes beyond a communication tool, as it can even be used to enhance your personal safety. Here are the best that can help keep you protected. Whether you are a college student...

Comments / 0

Community Policy