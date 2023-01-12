ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NJ

GoColumbialions.com

No. 8 Women’s Squash Triumphs over No. 9 Penn

PHILADELPHIA — The eighth-ranked Columbia women's squash team pulled out a big Ivy League road victory on Sunday, besting No. 9 Penn, 5-4. The win improved the Lions to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 against Ivy League competition. The Lions dominated the opening wave, going up 3-0 with...
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Bounces Back, Dominates Harvard, 82-56

NEW YORK — Columbia grabbed as many rebounds as Harvard scored points, dominating the glass and, in turn, the game. The Lions outrebounded the Crimson by 36 and scored 21 second-chance points, running away in the second half for an 82-56 bounce-back win. Carly Rivera dribbled out the clock...
GoColumbialions.com

Women's Swimming & Diving Defeats Brown in Thriller at Uris Natatorium

NEW YORK – The Columbia women's swimming and diving team (2-2) continued its run of success on Friday afternoon, defeating the Brown Bears (2-4), 156-144, in a nail-biter at Uris Natatorium. "It was a really hard-fought battle," Head Coach Diana Caskey said. "We touched down in LaGuardia late Wednesday...
GoColumbialions.com

Lions Dominate American, 48-0 in EIWA Opener

WASHINGTON – Two pins and six major decisions allowed the Lions to post 48 points in a shutout victory over American on Friday night to start EIWA dual action. The Lions improve to 1-3 in dual action this season with the win. Columbia has not scored 48 or more...
