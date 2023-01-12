ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Vaccination rates drop among US school-age kids

By The Associated Press
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qF6KT_0kCha1FW00

For years, 94% to 95% of incoming kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles, tetanus and certain other diseases. But, the U.S. has begun to see a drop, with rates falling below 94% in the 2020-2021 and to about 93% in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a new U.S. government report.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cite a combination of factors: pandemic disruptions in routine health care appointments, taxed school administrators and less confidence in vaccines.

Health officials focus on kindergarten because it’s when most children enter school systems. Public schools typically require vaccinations as a condition of attendance, though some exemptions are allowed.

Find AP 's story here. Some resources for localizing it:

DATA AND BACKGROUND:

The new CDC report can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7202a2.htm?s_cid=mm7202a2_w

It includes a table of statewide vaccination rates for the 2021-2022 school year that can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7202a2.htm?s_cid=mm7202a2_w#T1_down

The CDC’s main public-facing page for school vaccination data is called SchoolVaxView. It contains information and resources for the media and parents. IMPORTANT: As of Thursday afternoon, the data pages and charts had yet to be updated with data on the 2021-2022 school year. It can be seen here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-managers/coverage/schoolvaxview/index.html

School vaccine mandates vary state to state — and possibly even within states. Your state health department likely has a web page outlining the requirements in your area. It also likely explains exemptions. The National Conference of State Legislatures has details on how state vaccine mandates differ: https://www.ncsl.org/health/states-with-religious-and-philosophical-exemptions-from-school-immunization-requirements

REPORTING AVENUES:

Local and state health departments are on the front lines of all communicable diseases and likely have resources to help you tell this story in your community. Local and county health departments may have their own statistics to help you compare your community with state and national figures. Representatives can also talk about the outreach and education they do on childhood vaccines.

Pediatricians and pediatric nurses have the most contact with parents about vaccinations. They may be able to talk about what questions parents have; whether they are noticing more vaccine resistance among parents; and how they try to persuade reluctant parents to change their minds.

Many communities have local parent groups that gather on social media. These groups may be a good avenue of finding real parents to talk about these issues.

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’

Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
102.5 The Bone

Ex-doctor convicted of overprescribing opioids to addicted patients

NEW YORK — A former Ohio doctor was convicted of overprescribing opioids despite knowing her patients were severely addicted, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Freeda Flynn was found guilty on eight counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, according to the Justice Department. She faces...
OHIO STATE
Healthline

Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms

Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
MedicalXpress

Benzodiazepine tightrope: Experts advocate education and prescribing surveillance vs. strict governmental regulation

Anxiety disorders are among the most common and pervasive mental illnesses in the United States. Antidepressants and psychotherapy typically are the preferred treatment options, although benzodiazepines can be helpful in treating acute or persistent anxiety that does not respond to first-line therapy. Kurt Kroenke, M.D., of the Regenstrief Institute and...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona still yanks too many kids from their parents. Can a new director fix this?

Even before taking office, Arizona’s new Democratic governor made clear she’s not about to repeat one of the biggest blunders of the previous last Democratic governor. That’s great news for the state’s vulnerable children. Indeed, to understand why Arizona’s child welfare system is a national disgrace, it’s essential to revisit the crucial mistake made...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator compares women’s reproductive care to farm animals

A Republican legislator in Idaho has compared women’s reproductive care to that of cows.Jack Nelsen said that his experience as a dairy farmer gives him some “definite opinions” on “repro and the women’s health thing.”He told the House Agriculture Committee they could come to him for his “ideas” on women’s reproductive health, given his agricultural experience.“I’ve milked a few cows, spend most of my time walking behind lines of cows,” he said, before delivering his line with a smirk.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thirsty cow turns on water tap after ‘teaching itself by watching humans’Now Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker, what’s next?UK economy unexpectedly grew by 0.1 per cent in November
IDAHO STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman says she was 'stupid' to not have flu vaccine after two week hospital stay

A woman has admitted she was “stupid” not to get jabbed after being in hospital for two weeks weeks with flu and pneumonia. Carole Hildreth, 64, was left needing oxygen and IV antibiotics in Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s respiratory ward in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, after being taken to hospital on Boxing Day when she became severely ill.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy