‘Disobedient’ dog discovered to only know Spanish commands

A woman who thought her foster dog was “disobedient” discovered that she had actually adopted a very clever pup - who only understands Spanish.

Ariana Giampietro was looking after mixed-breed American pitbull terrier Monty for a week and couldn’t understand why he ignored her commands.

When she asked the shelter where she fostered the dog from, Ariana discovered Monty had previously lived on a farm with a Spanish family - and that he understood Spanish commands.

She looked up the Spanish word for “down” and “let’s go” and when she said them aloud, Monty immediately knew what to do.

