ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Disobedient’ dog discovered to only know Spanish commands

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfekA_0kChZz4g00

A woman who thought her foster dog was “disobedient” discovered that she had actually adopted a very clever pup - who only understands Spanish.

Ariana Giampietro was looking after mixed-breed American pitbull terrier Monty for a week and couldn’t understand why he ignored her commands.

When she asked the shelter where she fostered the dog from, Ariana discovered Monty had previously lived on a farm with a Spanish family - and that he understood Spanish commands.

She looked up the Spanish word for “down” and “let’s go” and when she said them aloud, Monty immediately knew what to do.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 14

Barbara Karls
3d ago

no wonder. had a family friend who adopted a dog from Portugal and only knew that language. was interesting watching all of them learn two languages together In order to live together 😘

Reply
7
Guest
3d ago

Same thing happened to me. I learned a little Spanish but it wasn’t long before he learned English..

Reply(1)
3
Related
KXLY

Which dog breeds are the least obedient?

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Upworthy

Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Tyla

Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate

People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
Upworthy

Photographer captures the heartbreaking final moments of pets with their owners

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: The article contains images and themes of animal death that readers may find disturbing. The death of a beloved pet is no less heartbreaking than the demise of a family member or...
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy