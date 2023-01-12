ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

BGSU kicker Lawler enters transfer portal

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University’s football team lost another starter, as kicker Mason Lawler announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Lawler, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, converted 11 of 16 field goal attempts for BGSU last season. He was 1 of 3, including a career-long 49 yarder, in the Falcons’ 24-19 Quick Lane Bowl loss to New Mexico state on Dec. 26.

Lawler made all 34 of his PAT attempts during the 2022 campaign. For his career, he was 12 of 18 on field goals and made 35 PATs.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Lakewood St. Edward High School graduate appeared in 42 career games for BGSU. He spent a majority of the 2019 through 2021 seasons on kickoffs.

Lawler became at least the sixth BGSU starter to enter the portal since the Quick Lane Bowl, joining safety Jordan Anderson, offensive lineman Jalen Grant, linebacker J.B. Brown and wide receiver Tyrone Broden. Linebacker Darren Anders withdrew his name from the transfer portal earlier this week after entering it shortly after the season. Anderson recently committed to UCLA.

Three kickers, including redshirt freshman Ethan Warner, junior Jack Sauder, and sophomore Alan Anaya, are listed on BGSU’s 2023 roster. The Falcons will also be bringing in Tipp City Tippecanoe High School senior kicker Jackson Kleather, who signed to play for BGSU in late December.

