Frisco, TX

2 Bobcats Caught Lurking Outside Of Texas Home & Didn't Leave For Days

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJfjx_0kChZgY700
Photo: Getty Images

What would you do if there was a bobcat lurking outside your home and wouldn't leave for several days? What if there were two of them?

That was the reality for an unnamed Frisco resident who shared her story with Ring, Newsweek reports. Ring camera footage shows a wild bobcat atop a fence outside her home. The presence of the big cat made it hard for the woman to leave her house.

"I was terrified to go outside and didn't leave my house that day," she said.

The next day, however, the bobcat came back... and brought a friend. "I wasn't sure if there were multiple bobcats or just one. The first day there was just one," the homeowner said. The two bobcats reportedly chilled in her yard for a few days, but she said she thinks they ultimately moved on since she hasn't seen or heard them in a while.

Is it common to see bobcats outside your home? Absolutely not! The Humane Society said bobcats are "so elusive that you'd be lucky to catch a glimpse of one in your lifetime." They do, however, appear in suburban areas "as they lose natural habitat." To prevent a bobcat from popping up on your property, homeowners are discouraged from leaving food and trash out.

Check out the video .

Austin, TX
