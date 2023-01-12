Fenton man convicted of killing 3 in DWI crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man on Tuesday of killing a family of three in a 2021 drunk driving crash.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on April 13, 2021, in Byrnes Mill, just off Highway 30 and Upper Byrnes Mill Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling east on Highway 30 near Kennerly Park Road. One vehicle struck the back of the other, both vehicles veered off to the right of the road, and struck several trees.

Cordell Williams, 30, and his fiancé, Lacey Newton, 25, were killed in the crash, along with their infant son, Cordell Jr.

The driver of the other vehicle, David Thurby, was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated and charged with the victims’ deaths.

Ultimately, it took the jury six hours to find Thurby guilty of three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Thurby will be sentenced on March 10.

