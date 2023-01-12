Read full article on original website
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
10,000-Home Development Planned For McKinney
A North Texas developer plans to bring a 10,000-home community to northern McKinney. The 1,800-acre area will feature single-family homes, large-family homes and much more. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Dallas-based Republic Property Group presented a proposal to the McKinney City Council for Honey Creek, a property west of Highway 75 and next to the near future U.S. Route 380 bypass. The proposed development would include 1,800 acres of new homes, commercial space, office space and park space.
Concerns About New Universal Studios Theme Park In Frisco, Texas
Frisco residents are concerned about what will follow with a Universal theme park in the works. A town-hall-style meeting was held on Jan. 11 following the Universal Parks & Resorts announcement that a new resort-style theme park would be coming to the Collin County city in the future, but a date estimation still needs to be set.
H-E-B To Open Second Frisco Location
H-E-B is moving forward with a second location in Frisco. The company already owns the land, but construction is not yet able to begin for the new grocery store. The second location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.
SMU Plano To Be Converted Into Tech Hub
Southern Methodist University’s 16-acre Plano site will soon be redeveloped and converted into an office and tech hub called Elevar. The space will house groups or businesses looking for a unique and collaborative space. The former SMU Plano site at 5228 Tennyson Parkway in the Legacy Business park is...
$1.9 Million Approved By Plano City Council To Fight Homelessness
During the Plano City Council meeting on Jan. 9, councilmembers voted unanimously to approve $1.9 million in funds to support homeless individuals in the city. The HOME American Rescue Plan allocates funds for those with an income of 50% or below the area median. The funds will primarily be used for homeless prevention resources in order to keep individuals off the streets.
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
Samsung Increasing Its Presence In North Texas
Samsung, the multinational producer of various consumer products, will be increasing its office space in Plano, Texas this year. According to The Dallas Morning News, Samsung has leased the third floor of The Tennyson office campus — a corporate business park located in Plano, Texas — for the purpose of constructing brand new offices.
Indian Americans Are Finding Success In North Texas
North Texas is a hotspot for those looking to find a new place to live and as time goes on, the area becomes more diverse. Indian Americans especially have found success in the DFW area. Indian Americans are making a large impact on the area and are beginning to step...
Texas Continues To Attract New Residents
Texas, in particular Richardson, continues to be a migration hotspot, according to a recent report from U-Haul. “The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the southwest continuing to see solid growth,” stated John Taylor, president of U-Haul International in a press release on Jan. 3.
Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts
The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
New Plano Transit Line Expected To Boost Airport Access
A new Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) line being established in Plano is expected to streamline local resident’s access to the DFW airport. According to Plano Magazine, a new rail line and two transit stations are being built in Plano. Dubbed the Silver Line, the new rail line will...
Your January Calendar To Collin County & Beyond
Kick off the new year on the right foot! With the holidays in the rearview mirror, January can seem like a smooth month. Well, here comes Collin County to change that. Get ready for arts, sports, concerts and everything in between for the next 31 days. Pride and Prejudice. Jan...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
2023 in Collin County has kicks off with a weekend full of theater plays, musicals, ballet shows, concerts and sports. And these are just our top 10 favorites! Check our places to eat of the week so you can plan the whole weekend ahead. Come right in, because here’s the...
John Tesar: The Local Profile Interview
Iconoclastic. Maverick. And very, very talented. These are words — among others — used to describe Chef John Tesar, the Michelin-starred, James Beard-nominated and two-time Bravo Top Chef contestant behind Knife in Plano, Texas. In the 1980s, Tesar cut his teeth in the New York dining scene, along...
Dallas Stars Announce Hiring Of Joanne Lovato In Vice President, Marketing Role
The Dallas Stars announced the hiring of Joanne Lovato as the professional hockey organization’s vice president of marketing. The Texas-based NHL franchise says that Lovato’s primary responsibilities in the position will include ticket sales and audience development, covering the team via the organization’s digital outlets, along with corporate partnership activation and strategy, among others.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney
New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
Bank Jugging On The Rise In Frisco, Texas
The Frisco Police Department (FPD) advises locals to exercise caution to avoid being a victim of “bank jugging” and advises how to stay protected. According to The Dallas Express, bank jugging is a crime that involves robbers staking out potential victims in bank parking lots or near ATMs, then proceeds to follow these victims to their next stop with the purpose of robbing them.
Frisco Purse Snatchers Arrested Following Police Chase
Two people were arrested and charged with two purse-snatching incidents. One of the men was arrested following a police chase in Dallas County. According to an announcement by the Frisco Police, Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regard to the two incidents at Target and H-E-B back in Nov. 2022.
Allen ISD Under Federal Investigation
Allen ISD confirmed to Local Profile that it’s being investigated by the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The department will look into several claims made by a parent of an Allen ISD special needs student. According to CBSDFW, the investigation first appeared in 2021 when a...
